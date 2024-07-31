Lalita Kayi Kumar, a 50-year-old American woman, was found in a harrowing state on Saturday evening, chained to a tree in rural India. The discovery was made by a local cattle shepherd who heard her desperate cries for help. Kumar was found outside Sonurli Village, approximately 280 miles from Mumbai, India's financial capital.

Kumar's condition was dire when she was found, with an iron chain around her right leg causing severe swelling. She was severely dehydrated, emaciated, and unable to speak. Promptly rushed to a local care centre in critical condition, Kumar received initial treatment before being transferred to a more advanced hospital for the extensive care she required.

Her United States passport and national identity card were recovered at the scene. At the hospital, Kumar wrote a note identifying herself and implicating her husband in the incident. This led authorities to register a case of attempted murder against her husband, who allegedly chained her to the tree following a domestic dispute.

Kumar's Current Condition

Although it remains unclear exactly how long Kumar had been left in the jungle due to recent rains, she claimed to have gone without food for 40 days. She accused her husband of this act of brutality. The police have filed charges not only of attempted murder but also of endangering life or personal safety and wrongful confinement.

Kumar is reportedly too weak to speak to the police and remains unable to make an official statement. Police officials have stated that she is "out of danger" but suffering from "psychiatric problems." Doctors treating her found medical prescriptions for undisclosed psychiatric conditions among her possessions. She continues to be under medical and police observation.

Unfolding the Mystery

Despite holding an American passport, Kumar is believed to have been residing in India for the past ten years, married to a man from the southern state of Tamil Nadu. She had been living in Goa, a state neighbouring the region where she was discovered. Officials noted that her visa had expired, as confirmed by her recovered passport and national identity card.

With Kumar still unable or unwilling to speak, a team of investigators is working diligently to uncover more information about the situation. A group has reportedly travelled to Tamil Nadu and Goa to question locals and attempt to find relatives and connections who could provide further details on the crime.

Indian authorities have taken Kumar's accusations seriously, and the investigation is ongoing. The charges against her husband include attempted murder, endangering life or personal safety, and wrongful confinement.