Vanessa Bryant, through a representative, contacted Staples Center to receive all the memorabilia left by fans in the stadium to honour her recently deceased husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna.

CNN reports that the center was "extremely honoured" by the request, and immediately agreed to mail thousands of tributes left by basketball fans mourning the loss of one of the best players of all time.

All non-perishable items such as T-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed toys, photos, posters and other items will be shipped to Vanessa Bryant and the rest of Kobe's family. As the legal heir to Kobe's assets and legacy, Vanessa Bryant is entitled to receive all the tributes from fans. However, the center thought that if it can help the family deal with the tragedy, they would do anything they can to help.

Staples Center President Lee Zeidman announced that the perishables, such as plants and flowers, will be composted and spread about Los Angeles and Staples Center. The move is inspired by what happened in Manchester Arena after a terrorist bombing during an Ariana Grande concert back in 2017. Zeidman says that they will begin boxing the tributes after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

He also thought that it is a touching tribute by the city, the fans, and everyone else to honour Kobe, Gianna, and the seven others who died in the incident.

Zeidman expressed thanks to all those who spent money to honour Kobe and Gianna, but he also requests and encourages people to donate to the Mamba on Three Fund, which exists to honour and support the seven other people who died in the crash with Kobe and his daughter.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy with two of Gianna's basketball teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester. Both Alyssa Altobelli's parents were also in the helicopter and died in the crash. Payton Chester's mother, Sarah, also died with her in the same incident. The other victims are Christina Mauser, the assistant coach, and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year, earlier than the required waiting time of four years post-retirement. However, it is a minor issue considering his NBA performance practically guarantees his acceptance into the list.