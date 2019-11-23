An Australian model is thrilled and happy that the Victoria's Secret fashion show has been cancelled for good. Robyn Lawley is celebrating and she thanked her fans and followers for their support.

The 30-year-old model and mother-of-one started a global campaign to cancel the show last year. This petition was started by Robyn Lawley after Victoria's Secret failed to include any plus-sized models in their shows.

On Friday she took to Instagram and wrote" "Guess they didn't use much diversity on their runway." She then went on to thank her fans for their support. "Thanks to everyone who signed the petition last year and thanks to @modelallianceny for your stance on model rights," Lawley wrote.

It was in October 2018 when Lawley began her campaign on Instagram. "It's time Victoria's Secret recognized the buying power and influence of women of ALL ages, shapes, sizes, and ethnicities," she then wrote.

She said that she was inspired to start the campaign by her daughter Ripley, who she said inherited her body type, Daily Mail reports. Lawley was joined by VS competitor ThirdLove, which offers bras in 74 different sizes.

The model before she began her petition, told in an interview to The Project that she hates VS. "I think the fashion world has to wake up. And I think they are, very slowly," she added.

Lawley said that VS needs to be more like Rihanna to thrive, Time reports. "Rihanna upscaled it so immensely. I think they learned their lesson. This is fashion. They have the opportunity to be diverse. They're going to try and rebrand. They need to rebuild," she said.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was criticised by models like Karlie Kloss and Kate Upton and even pop star Halsey for its lack of inclusivity in 2018 when the show aired on ABC.

Helping matters least, of course, was an interview with Vogue published in November 2018 with the fashion show's "architects," Ed Razek and Monica Mitro, who shunned the idea of adding plus-size or transgender models to the show.

Meanwhile, VS has been engulfed in a number of controversies. Last year, the brand received severe backlash when Vogue published an interview with Ed Razek, the then-chief marketing officer and Monica Mitro. They had shunned the idea of adding "transsexual" and plus size models in their annual extravaganza. Razek later apologised for the comments and left the company earlier this year.

Besides, L Brands also received bad publicity due to billionaire founder Les Wexner's friendship with the paedophile and late US financer Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. Wexner had roped in Epstein as an adviser but he severed ties in 2007 and has previously accused Epstein of misappropriating money.

This apart, ratings for the 2018 show were the lowest in five years, at 3.3 million viewers. The show drew criticism that it was sexist, outdated and lacked diversity, BBC reports.

The annual show featured some of the world's top supermodels, often wearing elaborate outfits and headgears, and of course their famed wings. The show was a milestone in the career of many supermodels including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Miranda Kerr.

Some of the pros included the likes of Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge. Besides, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid made their debut in the 2015 VS show.

The Victoria's Secret fashion show was launched in New York in 1995. It was a major pop culture event, drawing millions of viewers each year. Since its inception, the Victoria's Secret runway extravaganza has been held in various cities -- like Los Angeles, Miami and Cannes -- in addition to London and New York.