Bella Hadid opened the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in oversized, flower-covered angel wings and a vivid lime-green ensemble, drawing loud applause as she took to the runway at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday, 18 October. Her spring-inspired look combined colourful floral embellishments with dramatic, branch-like wings, making her entrance one of the event's standout fashion moments.

Hadid wore a floral-embellished bra, a sheer lime-green miniskirt cover-up, matching lingerie and strappy heels. Her wings featured green, vine-like structures decorated with multicoloured flowers, creating the appearance of a flowering garden across her back. The oversized design extended beyond her shoulders, giving the ensemble a striking silhouette as she walked down the runway.

Bella Hadid's Flower-Covered Angel Wings Steal the Spotlight

The wings provided the outfit's most distinctive feature. Their branching structures were adorned with colourful blooms, sparkling embellishments and dangling accents, combining the show's signature angel aesthetic with a nature-inspired design. The contrast between the delicate floral details and the oversized proportions gave the look its dramatic effect.

Hadid complemented the ensemble with loose blonde waves and bronze-toned make-up. The styling kept attention on the vibrant green outfit and elaborate wings, which fitted the production's wider seasonal concept. Reuters reported that the show featured designs inspired by spring, summer, autumn and two winter segments, with wings drawing on flower petals, snowflakes and metallic finishes.

Model Makes Another Victoria's Secret Runway Appearance

Hadid first walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2016 before returning in 2017 and 2018. She subsequently appeared in the revived show in 2024 and 2025, making her 2026 appearance her sixth, according to Page Six's count.

This year's opening role was a notable development in her runway history. Marie Claire Australia reported that although Hadid had walked in previous editions, she had never opened the show before. Her entrance therefore marked a new milestone in her relationship with the lingerie brand and placed her floral look at the centre of the event's opening.

The appearance came shortly after Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday earlier in October. She also returned for a second runway look, wearing a white pleated mini-dress with matching angel wings. The lighter outfit contrasted with the bright green, flower-covered ensemble that opened the event.

Gigi Hadid and Other Stars Join the Show

Hadid's sister, Gigi Hadid, also walked in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Her looks included a bubblegum-pink ensemble with floral detailing and a second appearance in a white mini-dress with voluminous angel wings. Other established models on the runway included Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The Los Angeles event featured a seasonal theme developed by executive creative director Adam Selman, with segments representing spring, summer, autumn and two versions of winter. The production also included a dedicated section for PINK, the brand's youth-focused line.

The show's musical performers included Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney, Tate McRae and KATSEYE. Kylie Jenner also made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut wearing the brand's Fantasy Bra, Reuters reported. Their appearances added celebrity interest to a production centred on elaborate costumes, runway presentations and the label's signature angel wings.