Kylie Jenner's surprise appearance at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has sparked fierce debate online after the reality star and beauty mogul modelled the brand's $50 million (£37 million) Fantasy Bra. Some fans questioned why the prestigious piece was not given to one of the lingerie label's established Angels.

Jenner made her runway debut at the show on 18 October in Los Angeles, wearing the extravagant diamond-covered design as the iconic Fantasy Bra returned to the catwalk for the first time since 2018. While some viewers praised her glamorous appearance, others argued that longtime Victoria's Secret models deserved the honour after years of working with the brand.

The $50 Million Fantasy Bra

The Fantasy Bra was created in collaboration with luxury jeweller Jacob & Co. and features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. The piece reportedly weighs around four pounds and required more than 1,000 hours of work from 15 artisans.

The design marked a major moment for the revived fashion show, which returned to Los Angeles. Victoria's Secret continued to combine its established runway traditions with celebrity appearances and entertainment.

Jenner walked in a shimmering lingerie look, complete with dramatic white angel wings. Her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, was among the audience members watching her debut, alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.

However, the choice of Jenner for the coveted piece quickly became a talking point, particularly because she had never previously walked in a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

'The OGs Deserved It Better'

On Reddit, fans questioned why a celebrity who was new to the runway had been selected over experienced models who had spent years representing the brand. One commenter argued that there were numerous models who were more deserving of the opportunity, while another pointed out that several veteran Angels had never worn the Fantasy Bra despite their long histories with Victoria's Secret.

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and Doutzen Kroes were among the established names brought into the wider conversation. Some fans felt the returning models should have received a special moment recognising their contributions to the brand. Others suggested that Barbara Palvin would have been a strong choice, pointing to her modelling experience and recent return to the runway after giving birth.

The criticism was not necessarily directed at Jenner's appearance. Some commenters acknowledged that she looked glamorous but argued that wearing the Fantasy Bra represented a significant milestone that should have been reserved for a model with a longer connection to Victoria's Secret.

A Marketing Move or a Missed Opportunity?

The backlash also highlighted the changing relationship between fashion brands, celebrities and traditional models. Jenner has an enormous social media following and considerable influence in beauty and fashion, making her a potentially powerful choice for a brand seeking attention during its comeback.

Victoria's Secret has increasingly incorporated celebrity culture into its runway events, aiming to attract audiences beyond traditional fashion-show viewers. Selecting Jenner for such a high-profile moment could be viewed as a marketing decision designed to generate conversation and reach younger consumers.

Still, critics questioned whether that strategy came at the expense of recognising the models who helped build the show's reputation. The debate reflects a broader tension between celebrity influence and professional experience in the fashion industry. While a famous face can generate headlines, longtime fans may expect the brand's most recognisable traditions to remain closely tied to its Angels.

Fans Remain Divided Over the Decision

Not everyone objected to Jenner's selection. Supporters praised her look and confidence, arguing that she brought renewed attention to a piece of fashion-show history that had been absent for eight years. Others maintained that the Fantasy Bra should have gone to a veteran model, particularly with several familiar faces returning to the runway for the 2026 show.

Ultimately, Jenner's debut succeeded in making the Fantasy Bra one of the event's biggest talking points, but the online reaction suggests that not everyone believes publicity alone makes someone the right choice for the honour. For Victoria's Secret, the challenge may be balancing its push for a modern, celebrity-driven audience with the legacy of the Angels who helped make the brand famous.