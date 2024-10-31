The recent death of 19-year-old Walmart employee Gursimran Kaur has left the Halifax, Nova Scotia community devastated and demanding answers. Kaur was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart store, raising numerous questions about workplace safety. Since the tragedy, Walmart employees have voiced concerns about the likelihood of an accidental entrapment, highlighting key design features of the oven that should have prevented such an incident.

Questions Raised Over Walk-In Oven's Safety Design

Colleagues familiar with the store's equipment are questioning how Kaur could have become trapped inside the oven. TikTok user ChrisBreezie559, a Walmart employee, shared that the oven's door is difficult to close unintentionally due to safety mechanisms. Breezie explained that the oven includes an emergency latch that allows individuals inside to open it easily, making it unlikely someone could be accidentally locked in. "You have to push [the latch] with all your might and pull the handle to the side and lock it in place," Breezie stated, emphasising that operating the oven would not require an employee to be inside.

Another employee named Mary reinforced Breezie's concerns in her own video, highlighting further details of the oven's design. According to Mary, the controls to operate the oven are located outside, inaccessible to anyone inside, making it impossible to turn the oven on from within. "This door does not close by itself... It's designed not to do that. You have to push it, hear the click," Mary said, also noting the presence of an emergency latch that would release the door if activated and that for the oven to be turned on, you'd have to push the buttons that were outside.

One commenter mentioned that they've seen several videos about the Walmart walk-in ovens, each one showing different models to which ChrisBreezie replied, "Yes they are (different) but similar in many ways, no way an oven will lock without a latch or pressure, it will not accidentally lock no way no how..."

Ongoing Investigation and Community Grief

The investigation into Kaur's tragic death is currently underway, with Halifax Regional Police and Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration leading the inquiry. According to People, police have described the case as "complex" and urged the public to refrain from spreading speculative information online. Authorities have yet to confirm how Kaur entered the oven or the exact cause of her death.

In response to the tragedy, Walmart has temporarily closed the Halifax location where Kaur worked, assuring that all employees will continue to receive pay. A spokesperson for Walmart shared the company's condolences, stating, "Our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family."

Mystery Surrounding Kaur's Final Moments

Kaur's family and the local Sikh community have been deeply affected by the incident. Her mother, who discovered Kaur's body after she failed to respond to calls, is being supported by the Maritime Sikh Society, which set up a GoFundMe to assist the family. Balbir Singh, secretary of the society, described Kaur as "a young beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams." Once the investigation is complete, a religious service will be held to honour her memory.

In the meantime, community members have gathered outside the closed Walmart location, leaving flowers and messages of condolence in memory of Kaur. As the investigation progresses, Walmart has provided grief counselling and other support services to help employees cope with the loss of their colleague.

Calls for Patience Amid the Investigation

As the investigation continues, Halifax police are urging the public to avoid speculation. "We urge the public to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media," said Constable Martin Cromwell. Authorities are working with safety regulators to determine if any safety protocols or equipment malfunctions contributed to the tragedy.

For now, the Halifax community mourns Gursimran Kaur, remembering her as a young woman with aspirations and a bright future. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the facts surrounding her death, providing answers for her family and highlighting any workplace safety improvements needed to prevent such incidents in the future.