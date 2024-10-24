A 19-year-old girl, Gursimran Kaur, tragically died after being found in a walk-in oven at a Walmart store in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The devastating incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 19, leaving her family and community reeling in shock. Gursimran and her mother had been working at the superstore for the last two years when the unimaginable happened.

The Horrific Discovery

According to a GoFundMe page set up to support the family, Gursimran's mother, who worked alongside her at the Walmart bakery, had not seen her daughter for over an hour that evening. Worried, she began asking around, but co-workers brushed off her concerns, believing that Gursimran was somewhere in the store helping a customer. As panic began to set in, Gursimran's phone was unreachable—an unusual occurrence for her during working hours.

The mother's growing anxiety led her to reach out to the store's onsite admin for help. After some searching, it was another staff member who noticed "leakage" coming from the bakery area. Tragically, it was Gursimran's mother who discovered her daughter's charred remains inside the industrial walk-in oven.

"Imagine the horror that her mother experienced," reads the GoFundMe appeal, "when she herself opened the oven after someone pointed it out."

A Family Torn Apart

Gursimran Kaur was remembered as a "beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams." She and her mother had immigrated to Nova Scotia less than three years ago, seeking a better life. However, their family remains divided, as Gursimran's father and brother are still in India. Efforts are now underway to bring them to Canada to be with their grieving family.

"This family's sufferings are unimaginable and indescribable," the GoFundMe page states. "They need your support to get through this horrific time." The fundraiser has already seen significant community support, raising over $46,000 to help cover the family's expenses and assist in reuniting them during this devastating period.

Community Mourns a Tragic Loss

The community of Halifax has rallied around Gursimran's family since the tragedy. Members of the local Sikh community have been deeply affected, and tributes to Gursimran and her family have poured in, with flowers left outside the Walmart in honour of the young woman. Harjit Seyan, president of the Maritime Sikh Society, expressed the shock and sadness felt by all: "The immediate family is absolutely traumatised. We are really sorry to hear of such a tragic event."

"It's pretty distressing," added board member Satnam Singh Randhawa, who reflected on the young immigrant's tragic fate. "Young people come here with hopes and dreams... they're working hard and this is what happens."

Investigation and Safety Concerns

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident, with Halifax Regional Police working alongside Occupational Health and Safety and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and circumstances of Gursimran's death. The bakery, along with one piece of equipment, has been placed under a stop-work order by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour.

The industrial oven involved in the tragedy has been described as large enough for a person to step inside, though the exact brand of the oven has not yet been disclosed. The DailyMail reported that the appliance in question did not have a locking mechanism, raising troubling questions about how the fatal incident occurred. A 911 emergency dispatch call chillingly stated that there was a "female locked in an oven in the bakery" and that the oven was still on, leaving staff unsure how to turn it off.

By the time first responders arrived, Gursimran had already been removed from the oven but was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have called the case "complex" and are urging the public to remain patient as the investigation continues.

Supporting the Family

Gursimran's mother is currently receiving psychological counselling, and efforts are being made to bring her father and brother to Canada. The GoFundMe appeal has asked for donations to support the family during this difficult time, with all funds going directly to help cover their expenses.

The Maritime Sikh Society also expects a religious service to be held in Halifax once Gursimran's body is released by the medical examiner.

Walmart Canada has expressed their heartbreak over the tragic event, extending their condolences to the family and providing grief counselling and virtual care services to store employees. The store remains closed, and employees scheduled to work this week will continue to receive pay.