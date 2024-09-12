An Arizona couple has spent $400,000 on legal fees in a seven-year battle to regain membership to Disney's exclusive Club 33, only to lose their case this month.

Scott and Diana Anderson, both 60, were expelled from the elite Club 33 in 2017 due to an allegation that Scott was intoxicated in public, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Court documents viewed by Business Insider reveal that in September 2017, a security guard at Disney's California Adventure Park reported Scott Anderson, a Club 33 member, as "heavily under the influence."

According to court documents, the security guard reported that Anderson was "hunched over and slurred his responses" and fell while attempting to stand up. Following the incident, the general manager of Club 33 terminated Anderson and his wife's membership account.

The Anderson's Quest For Club 33 Membership

In response to the allegation, Anderson wrote a letter stating that he was incapacitated "from a severe allergy attack, a medical condition that disabled me to the point where I was in great physical pain and distress," according to court documents.

"He doesn't want to be known as a drunk," the Anderson's attorney, Sean Macias Macias, told a California jury. "They love that place. They took the fight to Disney because it's his name." However, on September 3, an Orange County jury ruled that Disney's suspension of the Andersons was justified.

While Anderson acknowledged drinking that day, he denied excessive consumption. Since then, the Andersons have been actively pursuing reinstatement into the club. Anderson told the Los Angeles Times that the legal costs have delayed his retirement plans by five years.

"It's like four times as much money as we thought it was going to be, and it was like "okay great," but you know, this is our world at this point," Anderson told 12 News. "$10,000 back when we first joined. Today, that membership is $32,000."

After successfully joining the exclusive organisation, the couple spent approximately $125,000 annually travelling from Arizona to the Anaheim amusement park. Despite suffering this setback, the couple is sparing no effort in a bid to rejoin Club 33.

Diana told the newspaper she would be willing to sell a kidney to regain access to the exclusive hangout spot. "There is no way we're letting this go," she told LA Times. However, the Andersons are not alone.

The allure of Club 33 is so powerful that many Disney enthusiasts are willing to go to extraordinary lengths to secure membership, often disregarding the significant financial and social implications. A recent LendingTree survey underscores this trend of overspending at Disney, revealing that 45 percent of parents with young children have incurred Disney-related debt.

The Enigmatic Appeal Of Club 33

Club 33, a discreet VIP lounge at Disney, is a haven for world leaders, pop culture icons, and corporate bigwigs. This exclusive venue offers these influential figures a private retreat to escape the crowds, relax with refreshments, and indulge in gourmet cuisine.

Disney describes this legendary private membership club as a "private Membership club with a variety of tailored experiences for its Members." The allure of Club 33 is so strong that dedicated Disney fans often find themselves on a rumoured waitlist of over 15 years (though this is merely a Disney legend).

Despite the frequent visits of prominent figures, many Disney fans need to be made aware of Club 33's existence due to Disney's efforts to maintain its secrecy, as reported by WDW Magazine. However, persistent online research can often uncover this well-guarded secret.

A Glimpse Inside The Secret World Of Club 33

Club 33 underwent a significant renovation in 2014, culminating in a complete re-theme. In 2022, Disney appointed Chef Gloria Tae as the exclusive venue's first female chef de cuisine.

While Disney strictly prohibits the publication of official Club 33 photos on its platforms, determined fans can unearth glimpses of the interior through third-party media coverage of occasional events.

Distributing unauthorised photos of the club's interior is strictly forbidden unless explicitly approved by management, making such images rare.

Photos And Videos Of Club 33

A few YouTubers have shared photos from their visits to Club 33, though video footage remains strictly prohibited. The Disney Parks Blog occasionally features stories about updates or special events at the club, offering brief glimpses of its interior.

Taking photos of the club's members is considered a serious faux pas, and violating this rule can have severe consequences. Members and their guests, who post unauthorised photos on social media, risk suspension of their membership, including park admission.

Despite the potential risks, a glimpse inside Club 33 is a rare privilege many Disney enthusiasts find worthwhile.

Who Can Join Club 33?

Club 33 is an exceptionally exclusive organisation, with only a few hundred members accepted per location. Moreover, membership at one Club 33 location does not guarantee access to others. Given the limited availability of membership, joining Club 33 is not attainable for everyone.

The hefty membership fees at Club 33 effectively deter many potential members. The original Club 33 in Anaheim requires an initial investment of $60,000 and annual dues of $25,000.

Membership benefits at Club 33 include an annual pass, 50 single-day guest passes, private yearly VIP tours, exclusive merchandise, personalised VIP services, early access to park news, complimentary resort hotel upgrades, valet parking, and access to 1901, the exclusive lounge in Carthay Circle Theater.

While membership costs may vary by location, Club 33 is clearly far from affordable. This exorbitant pricing has led some online users to label Disney a "legitimate scam."