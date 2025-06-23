US President Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism over air strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, with lawmakers across the political spectrum branding the operation unconstitutional and calling for his impeachment.

On the night of 21 June, Trump launched Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities that the US and Israel claim were enriching uranium for weapons. The Natanz and Isfahan sites were struck by 30 Tomahawk missiles, while the underground Fordow facility was hit with six Massive Ordnance Penetrators delivered by B-2 Spirit bombers.

The strikes have raised fears of a new global conflict and provoked outrage from critics, who say the president's actions were reckless and illegal.

War Powers Resolution 'Violated'

Critics argue that Trump violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires congressional approval for military action abroad unless there is a national emergency. The president must notify Congress within 48 hours of launching an attack, and forces cannot remain in combat for more than 60 days without authorisation.

Neither Iran nor the US has declared a national emergency, and no formal declaration of war has been issued. Legal scholars say Trump may have also breached Article I of the US Constitution, which gives Congress sole authority to declare war.

Although the US has not officially declared war on Iran, Trump's decision has been widely described as warmongering and a dangerous overreach of executive power.

Democrats Call for Impeachment

Democratic lawmakers have swiftly condemned the strikes, with several prominent voices calling for Trump's removal from office. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark said: 'The power to declare war resides solely with Congress,' labelling the air strikes 'unauthorised' and 'unconstitutional'.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the operation 'a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers' and insisted it was 'absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment'.

Representative Sean Casten added: 'This is not about the merits of Iran's nuclear programme. This is about the principle. No president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the US without congressional approval. This is an unambiguous impeachable offence.'

Senator Bernie Sanders also criticised Trump, saying during a speech in Tulsa: 'The only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right.'

Senator Tim Kaine announced plans to introduce a resolution to block further military action without congressional consent.

Republicans Voice Concern

Though many Republican leaders backed Trump, dissent is growing within his party. Ohio Representative Warren Davidson wrote on X: 'While President Trump's decision may prove just, it is hard to conceive a rationale that is constitutional.'

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed concern about the impact on the public, stating: 'Americans now fear Iranian terrorist attacks on our soil and being dragged into another war.'

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, a staunch Trump ally, has taken the lead in criticising the air strikes. 'Most of us were tired of wars in the Middle East. We were promised we would not enter another one, yet here we are,' he said.

Massie has co-sponsored a bipartisan resolution with Democrat Ro Khanna aimed at restricting unauthorised military action. He compared the current situation to 2013, when President Barack Obama sought and was denied congressional approval before backing down on military action in Syria.

Trump Defiant Amid Backlash

Trump has defended his decision but has not addressed the constitutional concerns. He also attacked Massie, calling him 'lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive' and a 'pathetic loser' on Truth Social.

Operation Midnight Hammer may have dealt a blow to Iran's nuclear programme, but it has also triggered serious questions about executive power, congressional oversight and the future of US foreign policy. Concerns are rising over possible retaliation against US troops in the Middle East, cyberattacks and disruptions to global oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

As tensions rise, Congress and the American public are confronting a fundamental question: should a president be able to take the nation to war without oversight?