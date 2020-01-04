Isiah Thomas was ejected from a Washington Wizards game for the second time in two weeks. Less than two minutes into their 103-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday, Thomas was taken out of the game for physical contact with a referee.

According to Fox Sports, early in the first quarter, Thomas was being double-teamed by Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony near where referee Marat Kogut was standing. Anthony made a grab for the ball, and Thomas instinctively used his right arm to guard it and hit the chest of Kogut. The referee was thrown into the stands and called for an ejection.

The play was reviewed by other officials and they confirmed the call.

It is the second time that Isiah Thomas was ejected in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, Thomas confronted fans in the stands in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He claimed that a spectator was being disrespectful, and he calmly reproached them. The matter was resolved quickly, but Thomas was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. The league was sympathetic to his cause, aware of the problem with unruly fans that are starting to become a problem for the entire NBA. But they also have to stick to their own rules by enforcing zero-tolerance across the league. They gave Thomas a two-game suspension. A slap-on-the-wrist, but appropriate considering the circumstances.

Last Friday, barely a week after being eligible to play post-suspension, Thomas was ejected again after less than two minutes of play. League officials deemed the action as "hostile" despite the dumbfounded Thomas and the loud booing of the home crowd. In-game commentators, who were also surprised by the call, reviewed the video but were unsure of what to think about it. The ejection call was confirmed after a review. The league announced more penalties to follow.

The Wizards are having a terrible year hampered by injuries. With Thomas most likely suspended again, their 10-24 record can only get worse. They are already in 12th place tied with the Cavaliers and only one loss ahead of the New York Knicks.