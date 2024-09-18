KEY POINTS Westminster also topped the list of areas with the biggest increase in pickpocketing cases, with a three-year change of 712.32 per cent.

In a startling revelation, Westminster has been identified as the UK's pickpocketing hotspot, accounting for an eye-watering 40% of the country's thefts. New data analysis from licensing firm Get Licensed has revealed that the capital, particularly Westminster, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in pickpocketing crimes. The figures show that Westminster alone reported 28,155 incidents of pickpocketing from March 2023 to March 2024, making it the top borough for such crimes.

Surge in Pickpocketing Across London

The data indicates that Westminster is the worst-affected area in the UK, with a staggering 133.21 pickpocketing incidents reported per 100,000 people. Shockingly, the borough saw a 712.32% increase in reported pickpocketing crimes over the past three years. Tourists are particularly vulnerable, with many becoming distracted while visiting London's most iconic landmarks, such as Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, and Big Ben.

Other areas in London are also heavily affected by the pickpocketing epidemic. Camden, which recorded over 6,800 incidents, ranks second, while Southwark follows closely with nearly 6,000 cases. Popular tourist spots like Covent Garden, Soho, and Mayfair are prime locations for criminals targeting mobile phones, wallets, and jewellery.

Tourists Targeted in Westminster

Pickpockets frequently target tourists in Westminster. A common tactic used by thieves involves groups of two or three people pretending to be intoxicated, which disarms their victims. Sam Gordon, a 20-year-old waiter in Chinatown, shared his experience, saying, "They hang their arm over your shoulder, and then another person comes up and apologises. Before you know it, your wallet or phone is gone."

Restaurant theft is also rising, with criminals brazenly snatching phones off tables. "One of my friends got her wallet stolen. By the time she noticed, £9,000 had been taken," Gordon explained, highlighting the speed and audacity of these crimes. Darren Day, 57, a tour bus worker in Westminster, added that mobile phones are a primary target. "People have their phones out, and they get snatched by someone on a bike. It happens so fast, there's nothing you can do."

Cycle Thieves on the Rise

Many of the thieves in Westminster rely on cycles to execute their crimes quickly. Malik Nadeem, who runs a souvenir shop near Westminster Bridge, has witnessed numerous tourists fall victim to these crimes. "Tourists assume London is a safe place, but thieves target them because they are unaware of the dangers," Nadeem explained. "They steal wallets and phones from back pockets or simply snatch items out of their hands."

The rise of cycle-assisted thefts is becoming increasingly common in the capital. Criminals on bikes swiftly grab belongings from unsuspecting victims before making a quick escape, making it more difficult for police to apprehend the thieves.

Preventing Pickpocketing: What You Can Do

Shahzad Ali, CEO and security expert at Get Licensed provided essential tips for reducing the risk of being pickpocketed in high-risk areas like Westminster. Ali suggests using zip-up or cross-body bags, which are more challenging to snatch. "The type of bag you use can significantly impact your vulnerability to theft. It's best to keep essential belongings close to your body, especially in crowded areas," Ali said.

To further safeguard your belongings, consider using a smaller cross-body bag for valuable items such as phones and wallets, particularly if you're carrying a larger backpack. Keeping these items closer reduces the risk of being a target.

The Role of Police and Reporting Crimes

The Metropolitan Police have also urged victims to report pickpocketing crimes immediately. The "golden hour" after a robbery is critical for collecting forensic evidence and increasing the chances of apprehending the criminal. Londoners are advised to report thefts in person at a police station, via phone (dialling 101), or by submitting an online report.

For phone thefts, providing the phone's identification number (IMEI) to the authorities is crucial in tracking the device. Theft victims should also keep their criminal reference number handy when submitting insurance claims.

Tips to Avoid Pickpocketing

In addition to being vigilant in high-risk areas, there are several practical steps you can take to minimise your risk of theft:

Minimise Loss: Before heading out, make copies of critical documents and store them online. Consider theft insurance for valuable electronics and leave expensive jewellery at home. Use Mobile Payment: Utilise mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay or Google Pay to avoid carrying physical cash or cards. Secure Your Phone: Install a "find my phone" app, back up your data regularly, and ensure your device has password protection. Wear a Money Belt: A money belt is a secure way to keep valuables close to your body and out of reach for pickpockets. Leave Valuables in Your Hotel Room: It's safer to leave expensive items like laptops in your room rather than carrying them in a day bag. Stay Alert: Be cautious in crowded areas, especially train stations, buses, and tourist hotspots. Thieves often create commotions as distractions to carry out their thefts. Use Bluetooth Trackers: Consider attaching a Bluetooth tracker such as an AirTag to your belongings, which can help locate them if they go missing.

While the rise in pickpocketing continues, local authorities and security firms are working hard to educate the public on preventative measures. Increased security patrols and awareness campaigns are part of the broader strategy to reduce these crimes. Still, critics argue that more should be done to apprehend criminals and deter future thefts.

Darren Day, a tour bus worker, summed up the frustration: "These thieves have it down to an art. They're fast, they're clever, and they know exactly what they're doing."