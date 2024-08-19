A cybersecurity expert has explained why an increasing number of phones stolen in London are ending up in China. This follows a London resident's account of having their phone snatched directly from their hand and the subsequent shock of discovering its location at a notorious Chinese port two weeks later.

Sukru Haskan, a London resident from Turkey, described how an e-bike rider snatched his iPhone 14 from his hand while walking on Brompton Street in Knightsbridge on July 30th. "He was on one of those e-bikes and he was wearing these thick gloves and he just grabbed it [the phone]," he told MailOnline.

Haskan confessed he didn't pursue the assailant, explaining that the grabber was already too distant when he reacted (watch video). The 41-year-old financial worker, known for his self-described "fit guy" status, admitted to feeling a sense of helplessness.

"The police came and interviewed me, but as they were doing that, I could see it moving around London. It makes you lose your sense of trust in our security," Haskan said. "First it moved to Hyde Park, then Finsbury Park. I was sending screenshots to police, and then the next thing it was in China," he added.

Haskan tracked his stolen phone to Shenzhen, China, the country's tech hub, using Apple's Find My iPhone feature. The same technology proved instrumental in 2015 when a UK woman used it to catch a handbag thief red-handed, aiding police in a swift arrest.

E-Bike Bandit Snags Phone In Broad Daylight

"I've seen online hundreds of thousands of phones end up in China," Haskan said. While acknowledging the challenges of preventing phone theft in a bustling city, he expressed frustration over the ease with which stolen devices can vanish across international borders.

His phone journey to Shenzhen highlighted this issue, leaving him helpless in recovering his property. "It's become a large business, a global trade, and nothing is being done. The police closed my case because no suspects could be found, but it's part of an international crime organisation," he told the outlet.

"People steal things, I get it, it's normal, but thousands of phones are ending up in China and no one is looking into this," Haskan noted.

In a disturbingly similar incident, Emma Hall was the victim of a phone theft in April. A group of young people on bicycles snatched her phone just steps away from her East London flat on Leyton High Street. Incredibly, the stolen device resurfaced at the same Shenzhen address.

In 2017, the UK warned commuters to safeguard their mobile phones after alarming statistics showed that over 100 devices were lost or stolen daily.

The Mysterious Journey Of Stolen Phones

MailOnline sought insights from IT and cyber-security expert Thomas Balogun to unravel the mystery behind this alarming trend. According to Balogun, organised crime groups operate within the UK and sell stolen phones to cybercriminals overseas.

"There's a strong demand for phone parts in China because of the large population. There's also less stringent regulations around individual parts," Balogun said. According to the expert, 80 percent of the time, stolen phones are dismantled for their components. These parts are then used to refurbish other phones or create new devices.

"Time and again, I've analysed cases where stolen phones have resurfaced thousands of miles away, particularly in countries like China. This isn't mere coincidence, but a calculated ploy by criminals to exploit vulnerabilities in law enforcement across borders," Maria-Diandre Opre, a cyber-security expert at Earthweb, previously told MailOnline.

Maria-Diandre Opre suggests stolen phones are part of a global criminal enterprise. Thieves target phones due to the low risk of detection in certain countries with weak law enforcement. These devices are smuggled, disassembled, and resold, often with erased data, making it difficult to trace.

Phone thefts often occur in crowded areas. Thieves target victims using bikes or mopeds, snatching phones from hands or bags. Most thefts happen in the evening, but daytime incidents also occur. The Metropolitan Police offers the following advice to prevent phone theft:

Protect Yourself from Phone Thieves

1. Stay Alert

Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas.

Avoid using your phone on the street, or do so quickly and cautiously.

Don't text while walking.

Use hands-free options when possible.

2. Secure Your Phone

Enable strong locks (keypad, fingerprint, facial recognition).

Utilise additional security features offered by your phone.

Consider an anti-theft app.

Record your phone's IMEI number (dial *#06#).

Register your phone with an accredited property database.

3. In Case of Theft

Do not confront a thief.

Report the theft to the police and your mobile provider.

By staying alert and taking simple precautions, you can significantly reduce your risk of becoming a victim of phone theft.