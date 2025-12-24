Are you looking for a job in the tech sector? Well, you might be in luck as a huge gig by the US government is up for grabs, but fair warning, there is a lot of competition. This just happened in December 2025, when the United States government announced a giant new initiative designed to bring the latest technological expertise into public service.

It has been dubbed the 'Tech Force', and the programme has generated a whole lot of interest throughout the tech circles, with around 25,000 people showing an interest in joining the ranks of specialists who would help shape how artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies are deployed across federal agencies.

This new opportunity shows quite a big change from traditional government recruitment and is an example of a massive push by the Trump administration to bring in modern technology into the main workings of the federal system.

US Tech Force: A New Kind of Federal Job

The Tech Force project was launched by the Trump administration as part of its big agenda to strengthen American capabilities in AI and modern technology. So, instead of filling routine civil service roles, this programme is aimed mainly at attracting high skilled professionals in software engineering, data analysis, AI development, cybersecurity and other technology disciplines. So, if you are one of them, you could get a big money gig.

The objective is to assemble a cohort of around 1,000 experts who will serve in federal roles for a two year period, working on priority projects throughout departments such as Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs and Justice. But the competition for these 1000 jobs is already 25x, it seems.

Indeed, one of the shocking aspects of the Tech Force is the level of interest it has already generated. According to reports, Scott Kupor, director of the United States Office of Personnel Management, says that approximately 25,000 people have registered their interest in competing for positions within the programme. These potential applicants will ultimately vie for the limited spots available in the first cohort, with the selection process expected to be very competitive.

Furthermore, this method is definitely a big turnaround from the Trump administration's early tendencies to focus on reducing the size of the federal workforce, especially with DOGE. In the opening months of Trump's second term, there were huge actions to eliminate various government jobs, reflecting a big priority on downsizing public sector employment. Tech Force, by contrast, here seems to be a recognition that specialised technical skills are very important to national interests and cannot be outsourced or reduced without consequence.

What Will Tech Force Do? What is the Salary?

The main job of the Tech Force goes above merely filling roles within government. Officials involved in launching the project reportedly say that it is intended to modernise federal systems that have lagged behind private sector standards. It seems many government agencies still rely on outdated software, fragmented data systems and legacy infrastructure that hurt efficiency and pose security risks. So, by embedding experts directly in these environments, the administration hopes to increase modernisation and bring government technology up to date.

Another big aim of the programme is to back up the United States' competitiveness in the global technology race. With rivals such as China making super fast advancements in artificial intelligence and tech, the administration has shown Tech Force as an element of national strategy to ensure American leadership.

Update on @USTechForce for everyone. Super excited to report that 25,000+ people have registered at https://t.co/EhBK01vtiE. If you registered, you should have received an email today with the initial job announcements - please check them out. If you haven't already registered,… https://t.co/FJGTm10S8m — Scott Kupor (@skupor) December 23, 2025

Furthermore, reports from many sources say that the Tech Force may also involve collaboration with leading technology companies. These private-sector partners could include major names like Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Web Services, Google Public Sector, Uber, Zoom, Adobe, NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and Palantir, who are expected to work alongside or support government teams, mixing public objectives with industry practices of tech giants.

If you get selected? Compensation for those selected is also a big attraction. According to some reports, salaries for Tech Force members could reach up to around $200,000 per year (up to about £160,000 depending on exchange rates), making the programme financially competitive compared with private sector roles.