Former Boston University footballer and now widely known podcast host Alex Cooper has gone public with serious allegations against her former coach, Nancy Feldman. In her newly released Hulu documentary Call Her Alex, Cooper shares a detailed account of what she describes as sexual harassment during her time at the university. The claims have sparked significant discussion across both the media and sporting communities.

Who Is Alex Cooper?

Alex Cooper played for the Boston University women's football team between 2013 and 2015. Known for her energy and leadership on the pitch, she was awarded a full scholarship to join the Terriers. After leaving the sport, she rose to fame as the host of the hit podcast Call Her Daddy, building a massive following. Her latest documentary sheds new light on her time at BU and the troubling experiences she faced.

Alex Cooper's Allegations Explained

In Call Her Alex, Cooper recounts that inappropriate behaviour from Coach Nancy Feldman began during her sophomore year. According to Cooper, Feldman would ask intrusive personal questions about her sex life and love life in the mid-2010s, touch her inappropriately on the thigh, and isolate her from team activities. She also claimed she was benched after refusing to share personal details about her private life.

One of the most disturbing aspects detailed in the documentary was a probation meeting that Cooper described as feeling like being 'in a cage'. She said she felt completely powerless and emotionally broken during this period.

'This entire thing is just meant now to control me even more, to have more one-on-ones with me, to get me alone, to isolate me. And I was just like, I can't do this anymore because I knew it's going to get so much worse. This is going to be a living hell'. Cooper said during the interview.

Boston University Responded to Alex Copper's Claims

In a statement obtained by People, Boston University reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual harassment. The university highlighted the mechanisms in place for students to report misconduct.

'We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all', the statement added.

However, in an Instagram post, Cooper says she attempted to raise her concerns with the university's athletic director at the time, Drew Marrochello, but was 'turned away and ignored'.

With her mental health deteriorating, she left the team ahead of her senior year.

'I had no resources and no options, and the minute I left that campus I was so determined to find a way where no one could ever silence me again', Cooper further detailed in the documentary. 'I felt a lot of anger — anger at my coach, anger at my school, and anger at the system that allowed this to happen'.

Public and Player Reactions

While Cooper's story has been met with widespread support from her fans and advocates for survivors, TMZ sports has obtained a letter signed by 99 former BU players defending Feldman's reputation. The letter stated that none of them ever felt unsafe and described Feldman as a committed, respectful coach.

'We were never at risk of or witness to inappropriate behavior or anything that could be characterized as sexual harassment', the statement described. 'As a leader, [Feldman] approached every day with professionalism, making decisions in service of the success of the team'.

This response has sparked debate online, with many pointing to the challenges of speaking out against authority figures, especially in close-knit athletic environments.

Who Is Nancy Feldman?

Nancy Feldman served as head coach of BU's women's football team from 1995 until her retirement in 2022. Over her decades-long career, she led the team to numerous conference titles and accumulated over 400 wins. As of now, Feldman has not responded publicly to Cooper's claims.

Why Cooper's Story Matters

Alex Cooper's experience brings to light the difficulties student-athletes face in reporting harassment, particularly when those in power are revered figures. Her decision to wait ten years to go public was driven by fear of losing her scholarship and not being believed. Now with a powerful platform, Cooper is using her voice to advocate for others who have felt silenced.

A Wake-Up Call for University Sport

The allegations made by Alex Cooper have opened up a broader conversation about athlete welfare and institutional accountability in university sport. Whether or not further action is taken, her story underscores the importance of listening to survivors and ensuring there are safe, trusted systems in place for those who come forward.