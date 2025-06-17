Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound. For the first time since 2023, the two-way phenomenon will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers, sparking one major question across Major League Baseball: how many innings will Ohtani pitch in 2025? With his return carefully monitored following surgery, the Dodgers are revealing just how strategic they plan to be.

Ohtani's Pitching Return: What We Know So Far

Ohtani is set to make his much-anticipated pitching debut of the 2025 season on Monday, 17 June, against the San Diego Padres. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, he will not be deployed as a traditional starter but as a multi-inning opener, expected to pitch just one to two innings in his first outing.

This return marks his first appearance on the mound since August 2023, when he suffered a second UCL injury requiring surgery. Since then, Ohtani has maintained his role as the club's designated hitter, continuing to post MVP-level numbers at the plate while recovering from surgery.

Why the Dodgers Are Limiting Ohtani's Innings

There are multiple reasons behind the Dodgers' conservative approach to Ohtani's pitch count. Most notably, his injury history demands caution. This is his second major elbow procedure, and the club has invested heavily in his long-term future with a £700 million (around £515,000), 10-year contract signed in December 2023.

The Dodgers are also dealing with a mounting injury crisis, with 14 pitchers currently on the injured list, the most in the MLB. While the temptation to rely on Ohtani's pitching talents may be strong, the team has made it clear they will not rush him back into a full workload.

Significantly, Ohtani qualifies as a two-way player under MLB rules, meaning he does not count against the Dodgers' 13-pitcher roster limit. This allows the club greater flexibility in managing his innings without affecting overall bullpen depth.

Projected Pitch Count Strategy for 2025

For now, the expectation is that Ohtani will pitch in short stints, likely not exceeding two innings per outing in the early stages. If his recovery progresses without issue, his innings could gradually increase to three or four by the latter part of the season.

A full starter's role is unlikely in 2025. Instead, Ohtani will probably be used in specialised roles — either as an opener or in high-leverage relief situations — to maximise his impact while preserving his arm.

This strategy is not new for Ohtani. In previous seasons following injury, the Angels similarly limited his pitch count and innings, slowly building him up over time. The Dodgers are expected to follow a comparable model, with perhaps even more caution due to their postseason ambitions.

The Bigger Picture: Managing a Two-Way Star

The challenge for the Dodgers lies in maintaining Ohtani's elite batting output while gradually reintroducing him as a pitcher. So far in 2025, he has hit over .290 with 25 home runs, 11 stolen bases, and a National League-leading run total — all without throwing a single pitch.

By managing his pitch count conservatively, the Dodgers aim to keep him healthy for the long haul. Ohtani is not just any player; he is redefining what it means to be a two-way athlete in modern baseball. The club's approach could well set the template for how future stars are managed.

Why Patience is Key with Ohtani's Return

Ohtani's return to pitching is one of the biggest stories in baseball this season. But fans hoping to see five or six innings at a time will need to reset expectations. The real focus is not just how many innings Shohei Ohtani will pitch, but how carefully the Dodgers will use him to ensure he remains both dominant and durable.