The concert tragedy Astroworld which happened four years ago left many questioning what comes next for Travis Scott, the concert's headlined artist especially after a chilling new Netflix documentary recently aired shocking revelations.

On 5 November 2021, ten lives were lost during Scott's festival in Houston, a tragedy that continues to haunt all involved. Now, two years later, a new documentary titled Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy exposes the dark details behind what unfolded—and how Scott's life has changed since.

The Night That Changed Everything

The Astroworld festival was a celebrated event, drawing 50,000 fans to Houston. As Scott took the stage, a surge of people rushed forward, creating a deadly crush. Eight victims died on the spot; two more succumbed in hospital from their injuries. The youngest was just 9 years old.

In the aftermath, investigations revealed alarming facts. According to the documentary's crowd safety experts, Live Nation sold more tickets than the venue's capacity—50,000 tickets for a 35,000-capacity space. This meant that was overwhelmed, and many fans bypassed checkpoints. In addition, a warning about potential risks was reportedly ignored by those organising the event. An audio engineer was told about active CPRs and possible fatalities but was not informed, leading to tragic delays in emergency responses.

Survivors and Families Speak Out

The documentary features interviews with survivors and grieving families, painting a vivid picture of chaos. One mother, Rudy Peña's mum, describes her heartbreak after discovering her son had died in the crush. She recounts how she was overwhelmed by grief, saying, 'They stole my heart. I still can't bear it.'

Other survivors recall the terror of being trapped in the crowd, desperately searching for loved ones. Victim Brianna Rodriguez's friend, Ayden, describes feeling as if he was underwater, fighting to breathe. He watched her being taken away to hospital, not knowing he would never see her again.

Some attendees expressed a loss of faith in Scott's intentions. Arturo, a concertgoer interviewed in the film, admits that his feelings shifted from admiration to disbelief. 'My love for Travis was hot once,' he says, 'but after that day, I can't support him anymore.' His words reflect a common sentiment among viewers who felt betrayed by what the documentary revealed.

What Did Travis Scott Say?

Scott's responses have been cautious. In the immediate aftermath, he posted on social media expressing devastation and support for the victims' families. He stated he was unaware of the severity of the situation during the concert, claiming that he did not hear cries for help amid the music and chaos.

In a later interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Scott maintained he did everything he could, stopping the show a couple of times when he sensed something was wrong. He insisted he was focused on the performance and did not notice the distress in the crowd.

Despite his denials, Scott has carried the weight of the tragedy publicly. In interviews published in 2023 and 2024, he described feeling a 'constant weight' and expressed remorse for the loss of life. He admitted it took him months to start making music again, stating that channelling his feelings into new work was therapeutic.

Legal and Public Reactions

Netizens have voiced strong opinions. One comment on social media claims it's 'an incredible miscarriage of justice' that no one involved in planning the event was charged with reckless endangerment. 'There was written evidence that they knew the venue couldn't handle 50,000 people safely. The rich live by different laws than the rest of us.'

Others have expressed feeling that Scott's apology and behaviour in the aftermath were insincere and detached, and some felt that his apology felt 'hollow', especially noting that he had 'instigated chaos' in past shows. In 2017, for example, he was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors after goading fans into rushing the stage, resulting in charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Legal actions surrounding Astroworld have been complex. Families of the victims filed wrongful death suits against Scott and Live Nation, which were settled out of court in 2023. A grand jury decided there was no criminal negligence on Scott's part, but many critics remain unconvinced.