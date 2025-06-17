Jenny Boetler, the wife of alleged Minnesota gunman Vance Boetler, was stopped by police on 15 June in the small town of Onamia — just one day after the state's worst political shooting in decades.

Officers discovered large amounts of cash and multiple passports in the vehicle, raising questions about what she knew and whether she was planning to flee.

Why was she stopped?

The traffic stop occurred as law enforcement agencies intensified their search for Vance Boetler, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shootings of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attempted killings of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Investigators had tracked a vehicle linked to Boetler's extended family near a petrol station roughly 80 miles north of Minneapolis. Mille Lacs County deputies established a perimeter, while Hennepin County officers conducted the stop. Inside were Jenny and 'several' relatives, according to the sheriff's office.

What did police discover?

Authorities found at least two passports, one believed to belong to Jenny, and an undisclosed amount of US currency bundled in envelopes — suggesting possible plans to travel or conceal funds. No firearms or electronic devices were recovered from the vehicle.

Sources close to the investigation told Fox 9 that the money appeared deliberately packaged, heightening suspicions that preparations were being made to leave the area.

Is Jenny Boetler under arrest?

Despite the suspicious materials, Jenny was not arrested at the scene and is currently not facing any charges. Officers clarified she is 'not in custody' but remains under informal surveillance.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the items found in her possession suggest attempts to obstruct justice, assist her husband's escape, or were simply precautionary during the unfolding manhunt.

What role might she have played?

Authorities believe Vance Boetler acted alone in the politically motivated killings. However, they are examining whether Jenny had any foreknowledge of his plans or movements.

A source told People that text messages sent by Boetler appeared to show him 'saying goodbye' before the attacks — leaving open the question of who he may have informed in advance.

What charges could she face?

Under Minnesota law, harbouring, aiding, or concealing a murder suspect is a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. If prosecutors can demonstrate that Jenny Boetler helped her husband flee by arranging money or travel documents, she could face accessory-after-the-fact charges.

Legal experts have stressed, however, that possessing cash and passports is not a crime in itself. The key factor will be proving intent.

How does this fit into the wider manhunt?

The stop occurred during the second day of an intense 43-hour manhunt that involved state troopers, FBI agents and SWAT teams. Vance Boetler was apprehended on 16 June in a rural field, armed but reportedly surrendering without resistance.

Police later found a manifesto in his vehicle listing dozens of public officials as potential targets. The discovery has led to increased security at government offices across Minnesota.

What happens next?

Detectives are currently analysing Jenny's phone records, bank activity, and travel history. If any evidence ties her to an escape plan or complicity, formal charges could be filed within days.

For now, she remains free — but under close scrutiny by both authorities and a public demanding answers.