The tennis world was recently set abuzz by a stunning upset: the victory of teenage athlete Alex Eala over world number two Iga Swiatek. But who exactly is this rising star who managed such a remarkable feat?

Alexandra Eala, a 19-year-old tennis talent from the Philippines, honed her skills at the Rafa Nadal Academy, as mentioned on her Facebook page. Currently holding the 140th spot globally, reports Sport Star, she has also made history as the first Filipina to reach a WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Standing at 5' 9", the southpaw from Quezon City, Philippines, born on 23 May 2005, brings a distinctive left-handed game to the court, as noted on her WTA Tennis profile.

Eala attributes her earnest and collected demeanour more to her family's influence than solely to her training in Spain. 'It's part of my family's values. They are successful in their fields, and I look up to them,' she said.

Family Foundation: The Role of Parents

Alex often speaks of her father, Mike Eala, as a guiding light and key supporter throughout her career. He has played an integral part in her journey, consistently providing encouragement and helping her manage the hurdles of professional tennis.

Her mother, Rizza Maniego-Eala, who herself earned a SEA Games bronze medal in swimming, has likewise been a powerful influence. Drawing from her own athletic past, Rizza comprehends the commitment and efforts necessary to succeed at the top tier.

Together, Mike and Rizza have cultivated a supportive setting that has enabled Alex to flourish in her professional and personal life.

Relationships: Focusing on the Game

Regarding her personal life, Eala has garnered considerable interest, especially concerning romantic involvements. Despite speculation linking her with other tennis professionals, Eala has repeatedly emphasised that her primary dedication lies in her career pursuits.

She has responded to these whispers with poise, stressing her dedication to her ambitions and the crucial importance of remaining level-headed despite the increased interest. Her strong will and clear focus keep motivating followers and young sports enthusiasts across the globe.

While her personal life generates curiosity, Eala's recent performance on the court, specifically her unexpected triumph over the reigning world No. 2, Iga Swiatek, at the Miami Open, truly catapulted her into the global spotlight.

Eala's Stunning Victory Over Swiatek

A significant upset unfolded as five-time major champion Swiatek found herself defeated by Eala, who prolonged her remarkable journey to secure a spot in the Miami Open semifinals.

The second-seeded Swiatek, competing with heightened security in Miami following verbal harassment from an 'aggressive and taunting' spectator, appeared unusually unsettled as she lost 6-2, 7-5 to the world number 140.

The 23-year-old saw her serve broken on eight occasions, facing persistent difficulties in holding serve, while her groundstrokes lacked their usual precision, resulting in numerous mistakes on her forehand. Throughout the match, Eala maintained her composure and focus, ultimately securing the most significant victory of her career.

Observing the match as a Sky Sports analyst, former British number one Tim Henman commented, 'It might be one of the biggest upsets I've been on the side of the court for.'

Having received a wildcard entry to compete in Miami, Eala's next challenge in the semifinals will be against American fourth seed Jessica Pegula, who advanced after a victory over Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Breaking New Ground: Eala Enters the Top 100

Following her remarkable performance at the Miami Open, where she stunned top players, including Iga Swiatek, BBC reports that Eala is now projected to soar into the world's top 100 rankings for the first time next week; in fact, with her semifinal appearance, live rankings already place her at an impressive No. 75.

'My mind is really blank, I don't think I've processed what I've just done,' she told Sky Sports afterwards. 'In the end I'm still the same player I was two weeks ago,' she added.

We can’t stop crying 🥹



Alex Eala 🇵🇭 stuns World No. 2 Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 to reach the @MiamiOpen semifinals! pic.twitter.com/frCwyozpFx — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) March 26, 2025

From her early training at the Rafa Nadal Academy to her recent stunning victory over a world number one, Alexa Eala's journey is one of dedication, family support, and a rapidly ascending career. Her breakthrough performance in Miami marks a personal milestone, propelling her into the top 100 and igniting hope for the future of Philippine tennis.