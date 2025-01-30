Plus-size rapper Dank Demoss is suing Lyft, claiming that a driver refused to pick her up, citing concerns that her size would damage his car and 'burst his tyres.'

Demoss, 36, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, recorded the encounter with the Lyft driver earlier this month. The video captures a heated exchange about whether she would fit in his car. "I can fit in this car,' Demoss says, to which the driver responds, 'Believe me, you can't.'

The Ride Refusal That Sparked A Lawsuit

Even though the driver offered a refund so Blanding wouldn't be charged, she's suing the ride-sharing company, alleging discrimination. 'I've been in cars smaller than that,' she told Fox 2. 'I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.'

After Blanding posted the video on Instagram, many defended the driver, saying she should have followed his suggestion to request a larger XL vehicle. 'It's against the law to overload a car,' one commenter responded.

'The driver was very polite, he explained his valid reasons and even apologized... try seeing things from another's perspective,' the netizen added. The viral story has sparked curiosity about the Midwest rapper. Here's a quick rundown of the artist.

Who Is Dank Demoss?

Dank first gained attention in 2017. According to SK Pop, a photo she shared on Facebook of herself wearing only a scarf went viral. Some fans of the Detroit rapper recognized her from Deb Antney's competition reality show, Deb's House, even before her headline-grabbing lawsuit.

Although Deb liked Dank's music, she sent her home to 'work on herself' and focus on her health. Demoss heads FSD Records, an independent label founded by her father, Big Mixx CEO, in 2006. She inherited the company after he died in 2016 and officially took over in 2023.

Like many rappers of her generation, Dank draws inspiration from 1990s hip-hop artists like 2Pac, Mia X, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, according to a report by SXSW. Her biggest musical influence, though, is her late father.

Sober And Strong After Alcohol Struggles

Demoss is open about her journey to sobriety. In an August 2024 interview, she revealed she used to drink heavily, which caused her to become 'emotional, or just doing too much.'

'It wasn't good for me, it wasn't healthy for me, for me and my family's relationship, it was bad,' she admitted. I feel like I kind of drank to make myself feel better... I'm trying to get the stress out of me, but I just put it back in my body. It was rough. It was bad for me, so I had to stop. As of last August, she was sober for "a year and almost two months.'

Why Is Dank Demoss Suing Lyft?

The rapper is suing the ride-sharing company and the driver, alleging unfair treatment. Her lawsuit states she experienced emotional distress and humiliation.

Blanding's lawsuit states that the driver arrived in a Mercedes-Benz sedan but locked the doors and attempted to drive off when he saw her. When she questioned him, he told her she was too large to fit in the backseat and that his tyres wouldn't be able to hold her weight.

In the clip, she was heard asking him, 'What do I have to do with your tyres?' Blanding's lawyers, Jonathan Marko and Zach Runyan argue that the driver's refusal constitutes discrimination because weight is a protected characteristic in Michigan.

Lyft's Response: Condemning Discrimination

Lyft said the company 'unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination.' The company said, 'We believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.'