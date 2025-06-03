When you're in charge of the United States' disaster response agency, the bare minimum expectation is to be aware of natural disaster timelines—particularly something as routine as hurricane season. Yet, that assumption was thrown into question during a recent staff meeting, when David Richardson, the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), admitted he was unaware that the US even has a hurricane season.

Now, Richardson is facing fierce criticism, both online and within political circles, over a remark many are struggling to dismiss as a joke.

FEMA Boss Unaware of Hurricane Season Start

During a FEMA staff briefing on Monday, 2 June 2025, Richardson reportedly said he 'didn't know' the United States had a hurricane season. The comment, relayed by two anonymous FEMA employees who attended the meeting, raised eyebrows across the country—especially since the official hurricane season had already begun the day prior, on Sunday, 1 June.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), up to ten hurricanes are forecast to affect the United States during the 2025 season. The timing and content of Richardson's statement left many questioning whether the agency was truly prepared for the months ahead.

Online Backlash and Damage Control

The remark ignited a flurry of criticism on social media, where users expressed disbelief that the nation's top emergency response official could be so ill-informed.

'What did you expect from the tanning bed bros? Does he look like he has ever been caught up in a rain before? If I were him, I wouldn't have heard of hurricane season, lol,' posted @odinikaeze on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user, @KpictiahNL, added: 'This guy's so out of touch he thinks storms come prepackaged without warnings, no wonder FEMA's response is a joke.'

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security told Reuters that Richardson's comment was made in jest. The official stressed that FEMA is fully prepared for the upcoming hurricane season and is in the process of rolling out a new deployable disaster plan. This strategy is expected to give states more autonomy in disaster relief efforts, boosting responsiveness on the ground.

Richardson's Background: Marine, Scholar, Homeland Security Expert

While his recent comment has drawn scrutiny, David Richardson's credentials reveal a long and distinguished career in national service. Prior to joining FEMA, he was the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD), which focuses on protecting the United States against chemical, radiological, biological and nuclear threats.

Richardson also served as a combat officer in the United States Marine Corps, where he led artillery units and deployed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa during the Long War. He has taught history at George Washington University and other defence education institutions, and was awarded a valour commendation following his military service.

In May 2025, Richardson was appointed FEMA Administrator following the dismissal of his predecessor, Cameron Hilton, who was removed from the post after a reported conflict with the Trump administration.

Joke or Genuine Misstep?

As hurricane season begins in earnest, FEMA faces a dual challenge: preparing for severe weather and rebuilding public trust. Whether Richardson's comment was indeed an ill-timed joke or a revealing lapse in awareness, it has sparked a conversation about competence at the highest levels of emergency management.

With the agency now under heightened scrutiny, the public—and the incoming storms—will test whether FEMA is ready to respond when it matters most.