National Coffee Day 2025 will be marked on Monday, 29 September across the United States. Coffee shops, fast-food chains, and major retailers are preparing giveaways and discounts for customers.

The occasion celebrates one of America's favourite drinks while also highlighting its cultural and economic importance. Millions of people join in every year, and brands use the day to engage loyal customers through free coffee and limited promotions.

When is National Coffee Day?

National Coffee Day takes place annually on 29 September in the United States, as per TODAY. The date offers both consumers and brands an opportunity to honour the nation's most consumed drink after water.

The National Coffee Association underlined its relevance this year.

'Coffee's staying power as a beloved touchstone in Americans' daily lives is remarkable, and its contributions to our health and our economy give Americans even more 'grounds for celebration' this National Coffee Day and every day', said CEO Bill Murray via USA Today.

Who Gives Free Coffee? 8 Shops You Should Visit

Several chains are participating in National Coffee Day 2025 with free coffee and other promotions. Below are eight major offers.

Dunkin'

Rewards members will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee without purchase. DoorDash customers save $6 (£4.47) on orders over $20 (£14.90). A new 'Brew and Renew' alarm clock feature with Dunkin'-themed sounds has also been launched.

Starbucks

Anyone buying a brewed coffee, hot or iced, earns 100 bonus stars in the Starbucks app. Grubhub+ members get $7 (£5.22) off orders of $20 (£14.90) or more. The brand also introduced new Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam on the same day.

Krispy Kreme

Guests get a free medium hot or iced coffee plus a doughnut of their choice without purchase. A dozen Original Glazed can also be doubled for $1 (£0.74) through 29 September. Joe Jonas has partnered with the chain to promote this year's campaign.

7-Eleven

Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards get a free coffee when purchasing any breakfast sandwich.

Aroma Joe's

Customers receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee on 29 September while supplies last. Rewards members can also redeem a free 24-ounce coffee between 29 September and 6 October.

Circle K

A free medium hot or iced coffee is available through the Circle K app at participating stores.

Beans & Brews Coffee House

Rewards members get a free medium drip coffee, hot or iced, which can be redeemed in-store, online, or via the app.

Casey's General Store

Rewards members enjoy a free hot coffee of any size in-store on 29 September.

Why National Coffee Day is Significant

Coffee remains central to American life. A survey from the National Coffee Association in June 2025 found that 66% of adults drink at least one cup daily, an increase of 7% since 2020. The average person consumes 2.8 cups per day. Most drink it at home, though 36% still purchase coffee outside.

Rising prices have added weight to the occasion. In August 2025, coffee averaged $8.87 (£6.61) per pound, up 40% from the previous year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Free offers and discounts provide brief relief for many households. Beyond economics, studies continue to link coffee to health benefits, including positive effects on ageing in women.

5 Fun Facts About National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day has unique aspects that make it special each year.

Global vs. US Dates

The US observes it on 29 September, while International Coffee Day is celebrated worldwide on 1 October.

Coffee's US Popularity

Two-thirds of Americans drink coffee daily, making the nation one of the top global consumers.

Coffee Away From Home

About 36% of people enjoy coffee on the move, showing the ongoing role of coffee shops in everyday routines.

Discounts Beyond Coffee

Appliance brands such as Bosch and Keurig join in with reduced prices on brewers and espresso machines.

Celebrity Tie-ins

In 2025, Krispy Kreme teamed with singer Joe Jonas, bringing additional attention to the event.