On 27 April 2025, experienced skydiver Jade Damarell, 32, died during a solo jump at Wrefords' Farm in Shotton Colliery, County Durham. Authorities believe the fall was deliberate. Damarell, who had completed over 400 jumps, did not deploy her parachute during the descent. Emergency services were called, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally from Kowloon, Hong Kong, and living in Caerphilly, South Wales, Damarell had recently gone through a separation and was living with a new partner at the time. She reportedly left a note before her final jump. An inquest into her death is scheduled for 21 August 2025.

From Confident Flyer to Tragic Farewell

To those who knew her, Jade was vibrant. Confident in the air. Fiercely passionate about skydiving. She had been a regular in the sport for years, logging hundreds of jumps and mentoring newer enthusiasts along the way. Alongside her skydiving career, she worked in marketing juggling corporate deadlines during the week and skydiving suits on the weekend.

It's that version of Jade outgoing, independent, magnetic that friends and colleagues remember most. Which makes the circumstances of her death feel all the more surreal. Few saw it coming. Fewer still could believe it when the news broke.

The Day Everything Changed

That Saturday in April had started like many before it. Jade arrived at the airfield prepared for another jump. She wasn't new to the location, and staff at the Skydive Academy knew her well. Witnesses said she seemed calm. Focused. Her routine was familiar but this time, something was different.

She exited the plane at 10,000 feet. The parachute remained packed. When she didn't deploy, observers thought it might be a malfunction. But the gear was inspected, and it worked perfectly. Authorities have since confirmed that her death was not due to equipment failure.

Mental Health and the Illusion of Strength

Jade's death has stirred a difficult but vital conversation around mental health in high-risk, high-adrenaline sports. Skydiving demands discipline, focus, and often attracts individuals who are seen as fearless. But that image of strong, stoic, always composed can sometimes mask deeper personal struggles.

Mental health experts say that even among the most outwardly confident, pain can sit quietly beneath the surface. 'It's a myth that mental illness always looks like sadness or withdrawal,' says a spokesperson from Mind, the mental health charity. 'Sometimes it looks like someone smiling on a tarmac before stepping into a plane.'

Jade's Legacy: More Than a Statistic

In skydiving circles, Jade was more than a name. She was a presence. A mentor. A bold woman who threw herself into life at full speed. Her loss has left a silence in the sport she loved, and a sadness among the people who admired her courage both in the air and on the ground.

The upcoming inquest may answer the 'how,' but the 'why' may never be fully known. What's certain is that her story, difficult as it is, will not be forgotten. In remembering Jade, many in the community are taking time to ask the quieter questions. How are you, really? Are you okay? And maybe that's the start of something healing.