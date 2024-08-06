A scandal has rocked the small town of DeRidder, Louisiana, as its Mayor, Misty Dawn Clanton Roberts, was accused of a serious crime and abruptly resigned. The allegations have shocked the local community and drawn significant media attention.

Roberts' resignation was both sudden and unexpected. She stepped down informally last Saturday, just two days after notifying the city council that she would be 'out of the city' for a few weeks. Although she sent a resignation letter, as of last week, the secretary of state had yet to receive a signed and notarized copy to make her resignation official, according to reports.

The circumstances leading up to her resignation were clouded with controversy. City council members began receiving calls about Roberts, prompting local officials to investigate the claims. On Wednesday, the Louisiana State Police confirmed they had opened an investigation into Roberts following a request from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. This request came after the office received a complaint accusing Roberts of having sexual contact with a juvenile.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Roberts was arrested 'without incident' on Thursday after turning herself in. The Beauregard Parish 36th Judicial District Court had issued a warrant for her arrest, charging her with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The day before her informal resignation, two minors were interviewed, including one who was the alleged victim. According to the Louisiana State Police, both juveniles confirmed that Roberts had engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the minors while serving as mayor.

Roberts' lawyer, Adam Johnson, stated that law enforcement officials had not interviewed her before learning about the warrant for her arrest. Johnson emphasised that Roberts maintains her innocence. "My client maintains her innocence, and, as it stands, she is innocent," he stated. Johnson also underscored the importance of the presumption of innocence, a fundamental principle of the justice system.

"We trust the public will respect her constitutional presumption of innocence, which is fundamental to our justice system," he added, highlighting the need for fairness in the legal process.

Roberts has been accused of one count of third-degree rape and one count of contributing to juvenile delinquency. In Louisiana, a third-degree rape conviction carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Roberts, 42, was taken into custody at 10:13 a.m. and released about an hour later after posting a $75,000 bond, as per the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office jail records.

About Mayor Roberts

Roberts, an independent, made history in 2018 by becoming the first female mayor of DeRidder. She is currently serving her second term, having been reelected in 2022. Born and raised in DeRidder, Roberts graduated from DeRidder High School in 2000. Her tenure as mayor was noted for her efforts to improve the community and bring people together.

In a recent profile, she mentioned her experience with public scrutiny during her divorce. "Despite some rumours, there was nothing scandalous behind it," she told BestofSWLA earlier this year. "It was a personal decision, and experiencing it publicly has been transformative. I'm not a feminist, but this experience has taught me that there are people who expect women to adhere to unrealistic standards."

She also mentioned her plans to run for a third term in 2026, a prospect now overshadowed by the current allegations.

Community Reaction

The allegations against Roberts have left the DeRidder community in shock. Despite the charges, Roberts and her family have expressed gratitude for the support they have received from friends and neighbours. "Misty and her family are very grateful for the support they have received from their friends and neighbours, and we look forward to putting this unfortunate situation behind them," said Johnson.

In her resignation letter to the DeRidder City Council, Roberts reflected on her time as mayor: "This role has rewarded me with many great relationships. I am humbled to have witnessed the hard work that took a community to come together and overcome through unprecedented times. However, I must adjust my focus and priorities."