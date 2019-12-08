A new explosive book on the first lady of the US, Melania Trump claims that it was she who pushed her husband to run for president. The book titled, "Free Melania: The Unauthorized Biography" is written by CNN reporter Kate Bennett and was released on Tuesday. The author also claims in the book that the real power behind White House is the former model.

Kate Bennet covers White House and FLOTUS full time. Melania Trump is one of the most inscrutable first ladies, which makes her one of the most scrutinised, People reports. Bennet had done the reporting partially with the cooperation of White House. However they stated that the final version of the book has "many false details" and has caught them by "surprise."

The author rubbishes an article published by Vanity Fair in November 2017, quoting a longtime friend of the couple which stated that Melania didn't want the president to win. However, Bennet claims that she always knew Trump would win.

The author writes in "Free Melania" that unlike people's thinking and memes about FLOTUS, she isn't imprisoned. Bennet believes the 49-year-old is "fiercely independent" and an "unlikely feminist." Since she has worked closely with Melania for years, she goes on to say that the latter has control over her life, her husband US president Donald Trump, and her "public narrative."

People have always talked about her politics, her thoughts on marriage, allegations of infidelity, and her highly unusual habit of telegraphing her feelings in public.

Examples like the jacket with "I Really Don't Care" written across the back when she visited migrant children, and her "awkward holding hands with Trump" come to mind. Bennett says that it was a subtle jab at stepdaughter Ivanka. Melania was upset that she Ivanka had taken the credit for Trump's softening stance on the immigration policy.

Bennet writes in "Free Melania: The Unauthorized Biography" that she doesn't do the traditional duties that are expected from a first lady, she is a part-time first lady and a full-time mother to her 13-year-old son Barron.

"Not only did Melania have power and influence with the president, she perhaps had more of both than anyone else in the entire White House," Bennett writes in the book.

Meanwhile, ahead of the book release on Monday, Stephanie Grisham, Melania's spokeswoman described it as a betrayal. "Mrs. Trump is surprised at Kate Bennett's reporting. Our office worked with Kate in good faith on her book, and thought she would do an honest job. Sadly, it includes many false details and opinions, showing Ms. Bennett spoke to many anonymous people who don't know the First Lady. It continues to be disappointing when people, especially journalists, write books with false information just to profit off the First Family," Grisham said in a statement to the publication.

"The secret to Melania Trump's confidence and to her survival as first lady?" writes Bennett in the book's introduction. "She doesn't care what anyone thinks about her" and "just does what she wants to do."

Melania is supporting Be Best campaign for children's welfare, which includes combating the opioid epidemic and cyberbullying. She has been silently doing the work for the last three years.

Besides, unlike the former first ladies, Melania has a very small team of 10 staff.

Meanwhile, FLOTUS hasn't spoken out against Trump's impeachment in the House of Representatives. When she spoke it was last week, only to defend their son.