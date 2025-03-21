Sarah Kim, a popular TikTok influencer with nearly 3 million followers, has gained public attention after revealing crucial details about her personal life. Sarah, known for posting relatable content and sharing her transparent approach to life, recently appeared on a podcast alongside her husband, Andrew Min, where she opened up about responsibilities as the primary breadwinner for their family despite being pregnant.

According to her social media, Sarah manages two jobs. She commutes two hours each day for her 9-5 job while maintaining her influencer career and producing content for her followers. Meanwhile, her husband, Andrew, is gaining attention for his apparent lack of contribution to the household finances while his pregnant wife is working hard.

Who is Sarah and Andrew?

Andrew Min, 31, was born in Chicago, Illinois and has a master's degree in Spiritual Formation and Soul Care from Talbot School in Theology. While his background in ministry is well-documented, his financial earnings from this profession are a point of contention.

Currently, Andrew works as a congregational pastor at WestGate Church, where he began his role in January 2025. Before his current position at WestGate Church, Andrew worked part-time as a Forte Guide and took a sabbatical after what Sarah described as an 'ugly ending' at his previous church. There are also unclear details about whether Andrew's role at WestGate is paid, leading many fans to question his financial contribution to the family.

Andrew married Sarah in February 2021 and is frequently featured in her TikTok. Sarah became famous for featuring her mom's homemade kimchi and spicy marinated crabs. Eventually, her content constantly featured members of her family including Mama and Papa Kim, who people described as 'the absolute green flag.'

People have followed Sarah on TikTok, and were genuinely happy when the couple finally announced that they are expecting. According to their social media presence, they seem like a couple in love; however, the stark contrast in their roles has led to speculation about the true nature of their relationship dynamics.

What is the Controversy About?

Andrew and Sarah sat down for a deep podcast session to discuss relationships and responsibilities. During their conversation, she admits that she covers the household expenses and has also paid for her husband's college fees while working two jobs. Hence, fans started pointing things out which highlighted Andrew's lazy behaviour while his wife was working hard and he was busy playing video games.

One commenter on a video where the couple announced their pregnancy wrote, 'He had the look on his face like he knew she just became baby trapped.'

However, some fans highlighted that Sarah was aware of Andrew's situation of earning money and that she had knowingly chosen to marry him. 'She accepted and tolerated him, and her own family was against Andrew from the beginning,' one user pointed out. But even before this, Andrew had already established a negative image amongst Sarah's fans.

In July 2024, while performing a sermon, Andrew made some remarks about Sarah and referred to his wife as 'this person in my house,' which was not welcomed by her fans as they found it dismissive and disrespectful. His comments about Sarah laughing at him while he struggled with the Korean language did not go unnoticed. 'If you see any of my wife's videos and she enjoys this process of pointing it out, and it can be difficult, it's cruel, right? What kind of cruel person does this? And, um, that story has no resolution, I'm just doomed,' he said during the sermon.

Moreover, another concern among the fans is that Andrew was absent from key moments in Sarah's pregnancy, such as missing her early ultrasound appointments. One TikTok user commented on this, saying, 'The fact that it's your SECOND trimester and it's his first time seeing your ultrasound is wild.'

The Growing Divide

While many fans have defended Sarah and praised her hard work, some social media users have a different take on the situation. A user on X took a deep dive into the situation and wrote, 'Just came across Sarah Kim, a content creator who's pregnant, the sole breadwinner, drives 2 hours to work and back, creates content, and handles all the household chores. Meanwhile, her Korean Christian husband stays home all day playing video games.'

In contrast to the opinion, another user replied, saying, 'We're reaching levels of irony never thought possible. A woman complains about a man doing nothing while the wife is the breadwinner. Are women whose husbands are breadwinners liabilities?'

Meanwhile, another user pointed out that Sarah, who is pregnant, should not be facing such scrutiny. 'I don't like the amount of harassment she has been getting about the podcast; the purpose was to show everyone that they aren't perfect and have issues like everyone else. She's pregnant and doesn't need the judgement,' the user wrote.

For now, neither Sarah nor Andrew has commented on the growing debate regarding their family life, but the public's perception of Andrew remains divided.