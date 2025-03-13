Aussies Demand Deportation of US Influencer Who Snatched Baby Wombat From Its Mum

An American influencer is facing backlash after sharing a video on Instagram that shows her capturing a wild baby wombat from its mother in Australia to take a photograph with the animal. According to reports, the footage, which went viral, has sparked outrage and also prompted calls for her deportation.

Many Australians and wildlife experts are condemning her actions as cruel and disrespectful. The influencer, outdoor enthusiast and hunter Samantha Jo Strable a.k.a Sam Jones, has now deleted the video and made her account private on social media.

The Incident That Sparked Outrage

Jones, also known by the username @samstrays_somewhere on Instagram, posted the controversial video showing herself running across a road in excitement to grab a baby wombat she spotted in the dark. In a now-deleted clip, Jones is seen holding the baby wombat aloft to capture a picture while the distressed mother can be seen chasing her anxiously.

As the animal wiggled, trying to free itself from Jones' grasp, she could be heard saying,' I caught a baby wombat. Okay, mum is right there and she is pissed. Let's let him go.' Jones was reportedly accompanied by an Australian man who can be heard replying to her, saying, 'Nah, he's all right.'

Jones briefly holds the baby up for the camera, referring to it as her 'dream' to hold a baby wombat. After some back-and-forth with the filmer, she returns the baby to the ground, claiming the pair were safely reunited. According to her social media bio, Jones claims to be a 'wildlife biologist and environmental scientist.' However, her actions have raised serious questions about her understanding of wildlife care.

Expert Criticism of the Act

According to the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), removing wildlife from its natural habitat is not only unethical but also illegal under Australian law. While speaking to News.com.au, Dr Tania Bishop, a wildlife vet, explained that the joey, who, according to her, appeared to be around 8 months old, would be fully dependent on its mother for protection. 'It would be with the mum at all times, relying on her for protection,' she said.

According to Dr Bishop, the way Jones handled the animal could have caused serious injury. 'When she's running, it's not supported underneath, and wombats are incredibly solid, especially in their back end, so there's every chance she could have fractured the upper humerus, or the top of the arms, or caused damage to the shoulders. You can see the joey swinging, but it's also hissing and crying out, which is a sign of extreme distress,' the vet said, adding Joey's mother, who was chasing her, was also at risk of being hit by a passing vehicle.

Australians Demand Action

The video has triggered a furious reaction from online communities, with many Australians expressing anger over the act. One user wrote on the r/australia subreddit, 'Her first instinct was not to respect the animal, but to exploit the moment for her own gain.' At the same time, others have questioned her credentials as a 'wildlife biologist' given her lack of sensitivity towards wildlife.

The backlash has gone beyond online rage, with many users calling for Jones to be banned from visiting Australia. 'Arrest. Fine. Deport. Ban,' one user demanded. On Thursday, it was reported that immigration officials are going through Jones' visa, according to Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke. In a statement to BBC, Burke said, 'Given the level of scrutiny that will happen if she ever applies for a visa again, I'll be surprised if she even bothers.'

Additionally, an online petition backing Jones' deportation has also picked up the pace and till now has received 10,500 signatures.

Jones Responds to Backlash

In response to the criticism, Jones took to her Instagram to defend her actions. 'I didn't think I would be able to catch it in the first place,' she wrote, adding that the joey was only held for a minute and was unharmed upon being returned to its mother.

Jones has since made her Instagram account private, and her TikTok account is also restricted. She has over 92k followers on Instagram. However, her defence has done little to calm the anger. Critics have pointed out that handling the animal was unacceptable, regardless of its brief duration. 'Take a photo, but don't touch,' Dr Bishop advises. Australia, a country known for its vast wildlife presence, is already facing threats such as habitat loss, disease, and climate change.

Although Jones has clarified that she had no ill intent, her actions have shown how easily a lack of understanding can result in harm to both animals and their surrounding.