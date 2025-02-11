Furious consumers are pouring Coca-Cola bottles onto the streets as mass boycotts against the brand escalate. Already under international scrutiny for its alleged support of Israel's military actions, Coca-Cola has now been added to the Freeze Latino Movement's blacklist— a growing campaign targeting US corporations in response to deportations enforced by the Trump administration and ICE.

Coca-Cola Accused of Betraying Latino Consumers

The Freeze Latino Movement, which opposes Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies, has set its sights on Coca-Cola following the company's support for Trump's inauguration. Activists view this as a betrayal, given Trump's promise to carry out the largest deportation of undocumented immigrants in US history.

Adding to the backlash are unverified reports circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms, alleging that Coca-Cola reported thousands of its migrant workers to ICE. While these claims remain unconfirmed, they have fueled widespread outrage, prompting Latinos and their allies to publicly dispose of Coca-Cola products in protest.

The Rise of the Freeze Latino Movement

Coca-Cola is the latest corporation to face boycotts as part of the Freeze Latino Movement, which urges people to save their money by cutting subscriptions and refusing to buy from American companies. Instead, activists are encouraging consumers to support Latino-owned businesses.

The movement's name originates from Trump's pledge to "freeze" diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, birthright citizenship, and immigration pathways. With Latinos comprising 20% of the US population, organisers believe that hitting corporations financially will be the most effective way to drive change.

'Latinos and Latinas, stop spending money,' the movement's website states. 'Hold the line. We can all collectively make a big impact by simply holding and not spending our money.'

The campaign has blacklisted major US brands, including Coca-Cola, Walmart, Starbucks, McDonald's, Costco, Home Depot, KFC, Subway, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Sam's Club, and Tesla. Protesters are demanding transparency and policy changes from corporations that, they argue, have ignored or exploited Latino consumers for years.

Coca-Cola's 'Gaslighting' Advert Backfires

Outside the US, Coca-Cola is also facing global boycotts, particularly over its perceived ties to Israel amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This wave of protests mirrors the Latino boycott, with demonstrators pouring out Coca-Cola bottles in public spaces, down drains, and even onto Israeli flags.

In Bangladesh, Coca-Cola has reportedly lost 23% of its market share due to a controversial advertising campaign. Last year, the company released a video featuring South Asian actor Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, who reassured consumers that Coca-Cola was not Israeli and that even Palestine had a Coca-Cola factory. The ad was widely condemned as misleading and manipulative, with critics accusing the company of gaslighting its audience. Following backlash, Coca-Cola was forced to pull the ad.

In response to the controversy, many consumers have switched to Mojo, a local Bangladeshi brand that openly supports Palestine. Even the Turkish Parliament has joined the boycott, recently removing Coca-Cola from its cafeterias.

Coca-Cola's Deep-Rooted Ties to Israel

Coca-Cola's connections to Israel stretch back decades. In 1966, the company set up a factory on occupied Palestinian land, which operated until 1991. This led to the Arab League boycotting Coca-Cola in 2020 and the UN blacklisting the company.

Coca-Cola has also sponsored the American-Israel Chamber of Commerce Awards, which recognises businesses that support Israel. In one particularly controversial move, the company hosted a reception for Benjamin Ben-Eliezer, an Israeli politician linked to the murder of 300 Egyptian prisoners during the Six-Day War.

In 2009, Coca-Cola backed an AIPAC award that opposed a UN ceasefire resolution during the Gaza conflict. Meanwhile, a 2015 report from the Israel Corporations Authority revealed that Israel's Coca-Cola franchisee had donated £11,193 ($13,850) to Im Tirtzu, a far-right Zionist group.

Coca-Cola's long-standing financial ties to Israel, coupled with its reluctance to address its corporate stance, have left many consumers disillusioned with the brand.

Who Are Coca-Cola's Pro-Israel Shareholders?

Many of Coca-Cola's largest shareholders have openly pro-Israel connections, making the company's stance less surprising. Major investors include:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (9%)

Vanguard Group Inc. (9%)

BlackRock Inc. (7%)

Vanguard, for example, has significant shares in arms manufacturers that supply Israel's military operations in Gaza. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, a self-proclaimed Zionist, has invested heavily in Israeli businesses, including purchasing 80% of Iscar for £3 billion ($4 billion) in 2006 and the remaining 20% for £1.6 billion ($2 billion)in 2013.

Buffett also donated £323 million ($400 million) to Ben-Gurion University in Israel, solidifying his financial support for the country.

Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has actively criticised pro-Palestinian university protests and praised the Biden administration's deployment of nuclear aircraft carriers to the region. Activists protested at BlackRock's headquarters on 10th November 2023, condemning the firm's investments in Israel and its ties to weapons manufacturers supplying the Israeli military.

When pressed about Coca-Cola's alleged pro-Israel stance, CEO James Quincey sidestepped the question, insisting that the company has business interests in many countries, including both Israel and Gaza.

Boycotts Highlight Growing Global Resistance

The boycotts against Coca-Cola—both in support of Latino Americans and Palestinians—reflect a wider global movement against corporate complicity in human rights violations. Consumers worldwide are using their spending power as a tool of resistance, pressuring companies to reconsider their affiliations and ethical responsibilities.

By targeting major corporations' finances, protesters hope to force businesses to acknowledge their influence and take a stand against injustice. Whether Coca-Cola and other blacklisted brands will respond with policy changes remains to be seen.