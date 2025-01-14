Jessica Simpson and her husband of ten years, Eric Johnson, have announced their separation, citing "trust issues" as the primary reason for the end of their marriage. The former NFL player and the singer-turned-businesswoman are now living apart, with Simpson describing the split as a "painful situation."

A Marriage U nravels

Simpson, 44, confirmed the separation in a heartfelt statement on Monday, revealing that the couple had been navigating difficulties for some time. "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she shared. Their three children—Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5—remain their top priority.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family," she added, per People.

Insiders revealed that Simpson and Johnson, 45, had been struggling with "trust issues" that created a rift between them. "They were no longer on the same page, and it drove a wedge between them," according to sources quoted by Page Six.

Trial Separation and Growing Independence

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2014 after four years of dating, had reportedly been living separately since late 2024. The separation was intended as a "trial of sorts," but it ultimately solidified Simpson's desire for independence. "Jess thought it would help if they spent some time apart," an insider explained, "but it only made her realise she enjoyed her independence."

Simpson, who recently celebrated seven years of sobriety, has been handling the split with resilience. While she has "good days and bad days," sources say she is managing the transition well.

Signs of Trouble

Speculation about the state of their marriage began in November 2024, when Simpson posted a cryptic message on Instagram about her "comeback" to music. "This comeback is personal," she wrote, "an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Around the same time, Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring, and friends of Simpson reportedly began contacting divorce lawyers on her behalf. Rumours escalated when the couple stopped attending their children's school events together, prompting gossip among other parents according to People.

Reflecting on Their Relationship

Throughout their decade-long marriage, Simpson and Johnson often shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. In 2023, Simpson described her husband as her "soulmate" and credited him for embracing her career and supporting her ambitions. "He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I've ever met," she told People.

The couple's bond, however, was not without challenges. In earlier interviews, Simpson spoke candidly about the importance of communication in their marriage and the need to navigate both blessings and struggles together.

Moving Forward

The split marks the end of a high-profile relationship that began in 2010 when Simpson and Johnson were introduced by a mutual friend. They became engaged six months later and welcomed their first two children, Maxwell and Ace, before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Simpson was previously married to singer Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005, while Johnson was married to stylist Keri D'Angelo before meeting Simpson.