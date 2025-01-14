In an explosive exposé, multiple women have come forward with deeply disturbing allegations against celebrated author Neil Gaiman. Known for his imaginative works like The Sandman and American Gods, Gaiman is now facing accusations of sexual misconduct, coercion, and abuse that span decades.

These claims, supported by personal testimonies, police reports, and documented communications, suggest a troubling pattern of manipulation and exploitation, raising serious questions about the power dynamics in his personal relationships.

A Babysitting Job Turned Nightmare

Scarlett Pavlovich, a 22-year-old drama student, shared her harrowing experience with Gaiman while working as a nanny for his son in New Zealand in February 2022.

Pavlovich was initially hired by Gaiman's then-wife, musician Amanda Palmer, to babysit their child. What began as an ordinary assignment soon escalated into what she describes as repeated sexual assaults.

Pavlovich alleges that during her first weekend on the job, Gaiman invited her to use an outdoor clawfoot bathtub in his garden. Despite her hesitation, she agreed, only for Gaiman to later join her in the bath, naked.

"He told me, 'Don't ruin the moment,' when I tried to cover myself," Pavlovich recounted. She claims Gaiman insisted she "relax" and then began stroking her feet. "At that moment, I felt a subtle terror. I didn't know how to react," she said.

The alleged assault escalated further when Gaiman told her to sit on his lap in the bath. Pavlovich refused, citing her past trauma and discomfort. "I told him I was gay, that I had been sexually abused before, but he kept pressing," she revealed. According to her, Gaiman ignored her protests and attempted to sexually assault her.

"He put his fingers in my anus and tried to penetrate me. I kept saying, 'No, no,' but he wouldn't stop," she said. He then allegedly rubbed his penis against her chest and ejaculated on her face, ignoring her repeated objections.

Escalation of Abuse

Over the following weeks, Pavlovich says Gaiman's behaviour became even more alarming. She alleges he would subject her to violent and degrading sexual acts, often without her consent. "He would push me down and beat me with his belt," she said.

During one encounter, Gaiman attempted to penetrate her anally without lubrication, ignoring her screams of pain. "When I screamed 'no,' he left briefly and returned with butter to use as lubricant," she said. "I was terrified and humiliated, but I felt trapped."

In another instance, Pavlovich claims Gaiman forced her to perform oral sex while he watched early screeners of The Sandman. "He told me to 'be a good girl' and called me his 'slave,'" she said. When she resisted, he reportedly asked, "Are you defying your master?" before escalating the assault.

Pavlovich recounted how he once forced her to lick vomit from his lap and the couch after she gagged during oral sex. "I shut down completely," she said. "It was like my mind left my body."

A Disturbing Incident in Front of His Child

Pavlovich also alleges that Gaiman's son was present during some of these assaults. In one instance, while babysitting in a hotel room, she claims Gaiman initiated sexual acts while speaking casually with his son, who was playing on an iPad just metres away.

"He pulled me onto the bed and had sex with me from behind, all while talking to his child about the game he was playing," she recalled. Afterward, Gaiman reportedly urinated on his hand and demanded that Pavlovich lick it off. "I was frozen in shock," she said.

She also detailed an incident where Gaiman fondled her breasts in front of his son while watching television. "He acted as if nothing was wrong, as if this was normal," she said. The child, she claims, began mimicking Gaiman's behaviour, calling her a "slave" and demanding she address him as "master."

A Pattern of Abuse and Manipulation

Pavlovich's account is one of many. Other women have come forward with allegations of abuse and coercion by Gaiman, with some describing similar patterns of manipulation and domination. Kendra Stout, who met Gaiman when she was 18, alleges he pressured her into non-consensual BDSM practices.

"He told me I wasn't submissive enough when I said it hurt," Stout said. She described instances where Gaiman would beat her with a belt and force her to engage in painful sexual acts, including without foreplay or lubrication. "He said, 'This is the only way I can get off,'" she added.

Another woman, identified as Brenda, said Gaiman demanded she call him "master" during their first encounter. "He had this script, like it was all rehearsed. It wasn't about me—it was about his power," she said.

Gaiman's Persona and the "Cult" of Fantasy

The allegations have sparked conversations about the dynamics of power and fandom in the fantasy genre. Gaiman, often described as charming and charismatic, cultivated a loyal following that some say he used to exploit vulnerable women.

"He was like an anglerfish, luring people in with his floppy-haired, soft-spoken British persona," one accuser said. "You'd think he was safe, but then he'd trap you."

Critics have also drawn parallels between Gaiman's alleged behaviour and his writing. In The Sandman, a character named Richard Madoc imprisons and rapes a muse, using her suffering to fuel his creative success. Some now see these stories as a disturbing reflection of Gaiman's personal life.

Fallout and Denials

Gaiman has denied all allegations, claiming through representatives that all interactions were consensual. However, Pavlovich and other women have filed police reports, and legal action may follow.

Amanda Palmer, Gaiman's estranged wife, has reportedly distanced herself from the situation, though some accuse her of enabling his behaviour. "She warned him not to touch me but still sent me to his house," Pavlovich said. "I felt betrayed."

Despite the trauma, Pavlovich and other survivors have found solace in supporting one another. "It's like meeting survivors of the same cult," Stout said.

They have formed a network to share their experiences and seek justice. "We're not alone anymore," Pavlovich said. "That's what gives me strength."