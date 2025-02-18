A viral cake trend that once boosted small businesses has now turned into a potential threat to their survival as a major retailer joins in. Bakers across social media are criticising Walmart for mass-producing vintage heart cakes at a fraction of the cost of homemade versions, claiming it undercuts their businesses and devalues their craft. The controversy has ignited debate over the balance between affordability and supporting independent bakers, leaving customers torn between choosing a budget-friendly treat or backing local businesses.

The Fallout of Walmart's Affordable Heart-Shaped Cakes

In late January, TikTok users began raving about Walmart's Valentine's Day-themed vintage heart cakes. A quick search on Walmart's website shows these cakes priced at just $25 (£20), making them far more affordable than those sold by independent bakers, where similar designs often start at $100 (£80).

The cakes' low cost and widespread availability fuelled a viral trend, prompting consumers to question why small bakeries charge significantly more for what appears to be the same product. This led to a wave of backlash against home bakers, who quickly defended their pricing by pointing out the superior quality of their ingredients, the time-intensive craftsmanship, and fair wages for their staff—factors that large corporations like Walmart can bypass with mass production.

Tensions escalated when a baker with the TikTok handle @birdysbakery posted a video attempting to explain these price differences. However, her tone did not sit well with many viewers.

Small Baker Calls Out Walmart Customers

In her now-private video, Birdysbakery decorates one of her cakes while venting her frustrations. She insists she has no issue with customers buying Walmart cakes, but criticises those who mock small bakeries for their prices.

'What is actually grinding my gears is the people in the comments under videos advertising the cake complaining about what home bakers are charging for vintage heart cakes,' she said. 'I just find that highly disrespectful to everybody who puts so much time and effort into their cakes, especially when having a birthday cake is a luxury—it is not a need.'

Birdysbakery defended her pricing by breaking it down into three key factors: quality, ingredients, and labour. She argued that Walmart's cakes rely on artificial flavours and pre-made components, whereas home bakers create everything from scratch.

'From a home baker, though, you are getting a handmade cake from start to finish,' she explained. 'Some people use box cakes, but for me, I make everything from scratch.'

She further claimed that Walmart bakers are underpaid, adding: 'There is a talented baker behind every Walmart cake, but they are probably getting paid minimum wage when they could start their own home bakery and make a lot more.'

However, according to public wage data, Walmart bakers earn an average of $15.26 (£12) per hour—above the minimum wage threshold.

Baker's Video Incites Backlash for 'Poor Shaming'

While some viewers sympathised with the baker's perspective, others felt her argument was out of touch, particularly her comment that birthday cakes are a 'luxury'.

'You guys are missing her point,' one user wrote. 'She's not saying a cake in general is a luxury. She's saying a fancy home-baked cake is.'

Others, however, weren't convinced. 'If I ordered from a small business and got this mess that you designed here, I would be so upset,' one critic posted. Another mocked the cake's appearance, saying: 'She had a lot of nerve saying all that when that cake was decorated like her eyes were closed.'

Many users also disputed her claims about ingredient costs. While she insisted that bakers need eight sticks of butter per cake, experienced home bakers pointed out that two to four sticks are more common.

Additionally, some Walmart bakers defended their work, arguing that not everyone has the resources or financial stability to start their own business. 'Not all Walmart bakers want to leave and start their own bakeries—having that option is a luxury in itself,' one user wrote.

Bakers Divided Over the Controversy

The debate has also split small business owners. Some have doubled down on their stance, while others have taken a more pragmatic approach.

LA-based baker The Fantasy Baker, who boasts over one million TikTok followers, showcased the painstaking effort that goes into her cakes after a viewer dismissed the idea that 'cake is a luxury'. Another baker, Alicia, shared that she lost a client who told her they could get the same cake at Walmart—prompting her to question whether pursuing a career as an independent baker was worth it.

Jacon Milan, who co-owns Treats By D&J, explained that while handmade cakes are expensive, they provide a superior taste and texture. However, he reassured customers that they should choose what fits their budget without guilt.

Meanwhile, another baker dismissed the entire debate, arguing that those worried about Walmart undercutting their prices aren't true business owners. 'If you're genuinely worried about Walmart taking your customers, maybe you should improve your product, customer service, and attitude,' she wrote.

Walmart vs. Small Bakeries: The Price Divide

In addition to their popular $24.98 (£20) heart-shaped cakes, Walmart offers their regular vanilla cake and the 'Unicorn Cotton Candy Cake' for $5.98 (£4.80) each. In contrast, more elaborate cakes, such as their tiramisu, can be priced as high as $99.98 (£80).

Small businesses' prices double or triple Walmart's. Discussions on Reddit reveal that bakers are advised to charge $150 (£120) for a one-tier heart-shaped cake and between $250 (£200) and $400 (£320) for a two-tier version. This pricing aligns with what many independent bakers charge: The Bundle of Cupcakes lists their heart-shaped cake prices between $85 (£68) and $150 (£120), independent baker Janel R Cakes charges $140 (£112), and Sweet Treasures has prices ranging from $135 (£108) to $165 (£132).

The Bigger Picture: Affordability vs. Artistry

The uproar over Walmart's vintage heart cakes highlights the ongoing tension between handmade and mass-produced goods. While affordability remains a crucial factor for customers, there's also an appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship that goes into small-batch baking.

Understanding the nuances of pricing in the baking industry could help foster greater support for local businesses while allowing consumers to make informed choices that best suit their needs.