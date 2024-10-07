A Walmart shopper brazenly recorded herself stealing items at the self-checkout, unaware that the store's AI surveillance had caught her. Despite the embarrassment, she shared the footage on TikTok.

TikTok user Nesha posted a video of herself shoplifting at Walmart, accompanied by the caption, "POV: When you usually don't get caught, and now you're banned for two years from all Walmarts in my area." The video quickly went viral, reaching over 2.2 million views.

Walmart's AI-Powered Cameras Catch The Shoplifter

In the video, the woman scans a few items at a Walmart self-checkout but then secretly adds a backpack to her bag without paying by pretending to scan it. The computer screen flashes a warning message, "Associate is on the way," stopping the woman from scanning more items or completing her purchase.

When a store employee arrives and scans the woman's card, the screen displays a "Missed Scan Detected" message and a video of the woman trying to hide the backpack from the scanner. Nesha turns the camera to show the employee covering her mouth and laughing at the situation.

"Even though she laughed ... she called the manager, police and had us escorted outside," Nesah wrote in the caption alongside "#stealinggonewrong." A 2023 LendingTree survey found that 15 percent of shoppers have intentionally stolen items at self-checkouts, but only 33% of these thefts were reported.

As reported by Gitnux, Walmart has implemented stricter anti-theft measures to combat theft losses of approximately $3 billion annually. One recent addition to its arsenal is artificial intelligence (AI), which helps identify potential shoplifters.

"Missed Scan Detection," an AI-powered camera system introduced in 2017, helps Walmart reduce theft and inventory losses. However, as demonstrated by a recent incident in Detroit, AI technology isn't flawless.

In July, the city agreed to pay $300,000 to Robert Williams, who was wrongfully accused of shoplifting by their AI-powered facial recognition software. However, Walmart has other shoplifting prevention methods in place.

The Challenges Of Preventing Shoplifting

The megastore chain has recently introduced nearly invisible barcodes on its store-branded products. These barcodes enable items to be scanned simply by passing them through the scanning area without manually scanning individual barcodes.

Walmart's new invisible barcode technology results from a $3 million partnership with Digimarc. Despite increased security measures, some Walmart stores have still experienced high theft rates, leading to the removal of self-checkout areas in specific locations.

However, the company claims this is a broader effort to enhance the shopping experience. A Walmart spokesperson told The Post that the company "does not publicly disclose security measures in our stores."

It's important to note that Walmart doesn't ban everyone from not scanning items at self-checkouts. Last month, a TikTok user explained that she sometimes skips scanning items because she's a Spark Driver, who is not obligated to scan each item individually.

Shoplifting is a serious issue that must be addressed. InVue suggests eight strategies to prevent shoplifting:

Maintain a well-organised store layout. Implement effective inventory management. Identify and secure high-risk items. Display clear anti-theft signage. Install reliable cameras and mirrors. Utilise advanced anti-theft tools and devices. Train employees to be aware and responsive. Use customer engagement as a deterrent.

While Walmart continues to invest in anti-theft measures, shoplifting remains a persistent challenge for the retail giant. As technology evolves, new strategies will likely emerge to combat this issue. However, the ultimate responsibility for preventing theft lies with both the retailer and its customers.