Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams are stepping into a bold new arena: podcasting. The sisters have announced they will premiere an exclusive video podcast on Elon Musk's X platform this August, sparking questions across the sports and media world. Why choose X, and what can fans expect from this latest venture?

A New Chapter: From Grand Slams to Podcasts

After dominating tennis for over two decades, Serena and Venus Williams are now building their legacies beyond the court. Serena has focused on entrepreneurship and content production, launching her own media company, Nine Two Six Productions, in 2023. Venus, meanwhile, has expanded her presence in the commentary box and continues to be a force in business and advocacy.

The upcoming podcast represents their first official on-camera collaboration since retiring from full-time sport. According to both sisters, this is not just another celebrity podcast — it is a platform to express, challenge, and connect.

Why X? The Platform Advantage

The decision to debut the podcast on X (formerly Twitter) is no coincidence. With a combined following of more than 12 million users, the Williams sisters already have a massive built-in audience on the platform. X's shift towards becoming a video-first content hub has made it increasingly appealing for high-profile creators.

Unlike traditional podcast platforms such as Spotify or YouTube, X offers real-time fan interaction, algorithmic prioritisation, and exclusive visibility through its X Originals initiative. This makes the platform ideal for content creators looking to stand out in a crowded space.

'This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we're excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we've never done before', the Williams sisters said in a joint statement provided to Variety.

Creative Freedom and 'Unfiltered' Conversations

In the same statement, the sibs also teased that the podcast will feature 'authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot', a clear signal that the sisters are looking to break from the polished, overly produced podcast format. X's looser content guidelines and Musk's advocacy for open speech make it a fitting home for this kind of honest, free-flowing dialogue.

The series will include discussions with 'visionaries, creators, and rulebreakers', exploring themes ranging from sport and business to race, gender, and identity. It is not just about reminiscing on their tennis careers — it's about influencing the cultural conversation.

Strategic Timing and Business Vision

This move aligns with both sisters' broader media ambitions. Serena's Nine Two Six Productions aims to spotlight female and diverse voices, and the X platform offers a direct way to amplify that mission. X's recent partnerships with figures such as Khloé Kardashian and WNBA teams demonstrate its push to become a content destination.

By choosing X, Serena and Venus are positioning themselves not just as guests in the digital media space, but as media moguls shaping its future. Their early adoption of X Originals could also open the door to future collaborations, revenue opportunities, and brand expansion.

What to Expect from the Serena and Venus Williams' Podcast

Set to launch in August, the podcast will feature a relaxed, interview-based format with guest appearances from changemakers and cultural leaders. Expect sisterly banter, behind-the-scenes insights, and powerful storytelling. Episodes will premiere exclusively on X, with wider distribution across other platforms at a later stage.

A Power Play Beyond the Court

Choosing Elon Musk's X for their first podcast is a strategic, future-focused move for Serena and Venus Williams. It is about more than content — it is about control, connection, and cultural leadership. As anticipation builds for the August launch, one thing is clear: the Williams sisters are just getting started in rewriting the playbook — this time, in the media world.