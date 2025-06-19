The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) have captivated fans for decades with their precision routines, iconic uniforms, and undeniable charisma. Yet behind the glitz, questions have long swirled about their working conditions and compensation. In 2025, that conversation changed dramatically.

Thanks to a public spotlight fuelled by Netflix and years of behind-the-scenes efforts, the DCC secured a landmark pay increase that's sparking wider debate across the NFL and beyond.

A 400 Percent Pay Rise for Dallas Cheerleaders

After years of earning modest wages despite their high-profile roles, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders now enjoy significantly improved pay. As of 2025, their hourly rehearsal rate has reportedly jumped from around $15 to approximately $75. Game-day earnings have also risen, making this one of the most substantial wage increases in cheerleading history.

This 400 percent boost didn't happen in a vacuum. It followed growing scrutiny of cheerleader pay across professional sports, as well as a wave of social media support and increased transparency through televised content. For many DCC members, the raise represents more than just better wages — it marks a long-overdue recognition of their value.

'We ended up getting a 400 percent increase, which is like, life-changing,' said squad member Megan McElaney in the latest season of the Netflix series, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Fellow cheerleader Jada McLean added, 'I felt relief... finally, we were done fighting.'

Netflix's 'America's Sweethearts' Shines a Light

The DCC's new global visibility owes much to Netflix's hit docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which returned for a second season in June 2025. The show pulls back the curtain on life inside one of the most selective and demanding cheer squads in the world.

Season two highlights several personal journeys, including Charly Barby's comeback following a serious pulmonary embolism and Armani's powerful on-field moment revealing her alopecia diagnosis. These stories resonated with viewers and helped elevate the conversation beyond performance to themes of resilience, identity and advocacy.

Netflix has not only humanised the women behind the pom-poms but also given a platform for discussions around equity and fair compensation.

Why the Pay Increase Matters

The pay rise for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is more than a financial milestone — it is a cultural one. For decades, cheerleaders have operated in a grey area of professional sports, contributing to the game-day experience without the recognition or wages afforded to many male counterparts.

This shift challenges that norm. It also raises important questions about how the NFL values its ambassadors, especially in light of past controversies including lawsuits, pay disparities, and workplace protections.

Under the continued leadership of director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell, the DCC have become not only performers but also advocates and change-makers within the sports world.

What's Next for the Dallas Cheerleaders?

Following their historic raise and growing fame, the DCC are expanding their brand. In June 2025, they announced a high-profile partnership with beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury, blending sport, glamour and empowerment in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

With increased visibility through streaming platforms and social media, the cheerleaders' voices are being heard louder than ever.

Whether on the field or on screen, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are proving that they are more than entertainment — they are professionals demanding, and now receiving, the respect they deserve.