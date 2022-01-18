Are you wondering why some people fear Bitcoin? If so, here's why some individuals hesitate to adopt this digital currency.

Bitcoin is a highly volatile electronic currency. But Bitcoin enthusiasts believe that the sharp price swings create opportunities for trading this digital currency for profit. However, this volatility can also lead to significant losses. Nevertheless, this virtual currency's value has continued to increase during its existence despite the many challenges that crypto traders and investors face.

At the same time, some individuals are wary about Bitcoin. These hesitate to purchase, own, or trade Bitcoin despite its growing popularity, adoption, and usage. Here's why some people and even institutions fear Bitcoin.

Most Countries Don't Take Bitcoin as a Legal Tender

Only a few countries like El Salvador have made Bitcoin a legal tender. In other countries, like the U.S, Bitcoin is a property, meaning traders must pay capital gain tax after selling it at a higher price than they buy it.

Since Bitcoin isn't a legal tender in most countries, many merchants don't take it. Thus, you can't pay for every service or product you buy with Bitcoin. And this means you can face challenges when cashing out your Bitcoins.

However, crypto exchanges like eKrona allow people to register, purchase, and sell Bitcoins. Thus, you only require an account with such a platform to sell your Bitcoins. Many governments have not made Bitcoin a legal tender because it doesn't have the backing of a physical item like gold. However, this crypt currency's value depends on its underlying blockchain technology.

People Don't Understand Bitcoin and How It Works

Naturally, people fear the unknown. Thus, you won't rush to invest your hard-earned money in something you don't understand. And this makes sense to a person learning about Bitcoin for the first time.

Currently, people define Bitcoin differently. However, they all agree that it's a digital asset that uses cryptography for encryption. What's more, people can use Bitcoin to complete financial transactions.

When using Bitcoin, people don't exchange funds by transferring metal coins or paper money. That's because there's no physical Bitcoin. Therefore, people complete Bitcoin transactions via smartphones and computers. And this is the primary factor differentiating Bitcoin from fiat money.

Today, the internet has several resources with information about Bitcoin. Thus, individuals can deal with this fear by learning as much as possible about Bitcoin. And this can prompt them to start trading or investing in this virtual currency.

Reducing Trust

Bitcoin's reputation has reduced over the years due to several allegations and events. Consequently, some individuals and mainstream companies have started fearing Bitcoin as an investment or tradable commodity. For instance, the Mt.Gox and Silk Road Bankruptcy cases led to significant losses for traders and investors.

What's more, some people have raised concerns about the environmental impacts of Bitcoin mining. Thus, such issues have reduced some people's trust in Bitcoin. Consequently, new traders and investors fear this cryptocurrency because they consider its future unknown. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is receiving impressive acceptance and adoption globally and may become a mainstream cryptocurrency in the future.

Bitcoin Could Lose Its Value

Bitcoin lacks an intrinsic value because there's no physical item to back it. Gold has maintained its value due to its real-life uses. While Bitcoin has continued to increase its value since its inception, it doesn't have the government's backing or a physical item like gold. Bitcoin's worth depends on the trust and willingness of people to purchase it.

Therefore, some people fear that this cryptocurrency might lose value at some point. Nevertheless, Bitcoin's value depends on the underlying technology, making it difficult to hack, steal, or forge. And these attributes make it a better option than fiat currency for some people.

In a nutshell, Bitcoin is an innovation. And like any other innovation, people fear embracing it because they don't know what will happen to it in the future. Nevertheless, Bitcoin receives impressive reception from individuals and institutions due to its unique attributes. Thus, people's fear about Bitcoin will eventually disappear as the cryptocurrency gains more mainstream usage.