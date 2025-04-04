For many South Korean citizens, Friday turned into a day of celebration as their Constitutional Court made history by upholding President Yoon Sul Yeol's impeachment. The decision came after a tumultuous political period that began after Yoon declared martial law last December, which was criticised by the nation's people, the opposition and even his own party members.

The verdict was announced through a televised court ruling. The court's acting chief, Moon Hyung-bae, cited that Yoon's martial law decision violated the constitution and other laws. Hence, the eight-member bench upheld Yoon's impeachment. 'The defendant not only declared martial law, but also violated the constitution and laws by mobilizing military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of legislative authority,' Moon said

As soon as the decision to remove Yoon reached the public, a wave of celebration took over amongst Yoon's protesters, with people getting emotional over the historic political change.

The Martial Law Behind Yoon's Impeachment

In December 2024, President Yoon unexpectedly announced the imposition of martial law in a televised announcement, which changed the trajectory of South Korea's political landscape overnight. 'This measure is necessary to justify our constitutional order of freedom,' Yoon said in his speech. The last time the nation witnessed the law in place was 40 years ago, and it was a challenging time for South Korea.

When martial law is in place, the military takes over to keep order in 'wartime, war-like situations or other comparable national emergency states.' It can lead to the suspension of civil rights such as press freedom, and it also limits the power of government along with other limitations. However, Yoon's martial law only lasted for a while, as he lifted it after six hours of announcing it. But it was enough to create damage to the nation and to his political career.

In a six-hour window, the nation went through a dark period when lawmakers and protesters who were strongly against the law marched towards the National Assembly building in a dead cold December. Thousands of people gathered outside the South Korean parliament and demanded an immediate resignation from President Yoon, with many shouting, 'Yoon Suk Yeol, step down!' The protest soon turned into a riot, and even the country's lawmakers were not allowed to step inside the Assembly building. Hence, many were spotted climbing fences and walls to gain access.

Yoon's Impeachment is a Celebration Day For Many South Koreans

For many of the protesters, the verdict represents the defeat of a leader who they believed overstepped his power and posed a direct threat to the country's democratic principles. 'We have won!' shouted crowds outside Anguk Station, where thousands of demonstrators celebrated the verdict with tears and cheers. These protesters, who had endured freezing temperatures and harsh weather conditions during months of rallies, finally saw their calls for justice answered.

'We've been fighting for this moment,' said one demonstrator. For these citizens, Yoon's removal isn't just a political victory—it's a victory for their voices and rights. 'This is the day I have been waiting for,' said Jang Jaeeuk, a 21-year-old citizen who was on the streets since late night with his friends.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition, was among those who celebrated the court's decision, calling Yoon's actions a 'serious challenge to democracy' and a 'grave betrayal of the people's trust.' He said, 'The ouster of a sitting president for the second time is a tragedy in the history of our Constitution that must never be repeated. All of us in the political sphere, myself included, should deeply reflect and feel a sense of responsibility.'

For Lee and his supporters, the ruling marks a triumph against broader authoritarian tendencies they feared could resurface in South Korea's government. According to reports, Lee is also the frontrunner in the presidential race which will be followed after Yoon's impeachment.

Meanwhile, on Friday, President Yoon released a message to the people of South Korea after his removal. 'Dear beloved citizens, it has been a great honour to work for the Republic of Korea. I deeply thank all of you who have supported and encouraged me despite my many shortcomings. I am very sorry and regretful that I could not live up to your expectations.I will always pray for our beloved Republic of Korea and its citizens,' he said in a statement released by his office.