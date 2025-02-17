The death of South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron has shocked many, with speculation growing over how her past struggles may have contributed to her death. The 24-year-old star, whose career was impacted by a drink-driving (DUI) incident in 2022, was found dead at her Seoul home on Sunday.

Her death comes just months after another well-known actor, Song Jae Rim, was found dead in similar circumstances at his Seoul apartment. A police official told Yonhap News Agency, 'We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide.'

While investigators have ruled out foul play, attention has turned to the DUI crash that damaged Kim's career and may have affected her mental and emotional state.

A Life Cut Short

Kim Sae Ron, who began her career at age nine, has established herself as one of South Korea's emerging stars.

Kim was an actress with a promising future ahead. She was known for her roles in The Man from Nowhere (2010) and The Neighbour (2012), and her most recent project, the Netflix action series Bloodhounds, was released in 2023.

However, despite her achievements, it was her controversial DUI incident in May 2022 that seemed to haunt her in the years leading up to her untimely death.

According to reports, Kim's body was discovered at 4.50 pm local time by a friend who had plans to meet her. For now, police say that no signs of foul play have emerged, adding that they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

The DUI Incident That Shook Her Career

In May 2022, Kim Sae Ron was involved in a scandal that would alter her career trajectory.

According to reports, while she was under the influence of alcohol, Sae Ron crashed her car into an electrical transformer in the early hours of the morning. The crash caused a power outage that affected 57 businesses in the vicinity.

Further investigation revealed that Kim had swerved erratically, causing several collisions with guardrails and trees before finally crashing into the transformer. At the time, Kim's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.2%, well above the legal driving limit. She was fined 20 million KRW (approximately $13,850), and her driver's license was revoked.

The incident quickly became a national sensation, intensifying public outrage.

Public Apology and Step Back From the Spotlight

In the aftermath of the crash, Kim Sae Ron took full responsibility for her actions.

Kim took to Instagram to issue a public apology for the damaged businesses and then personally compensated these establishments. Many people acknowledged her genuine remorse, yet the harm to her professional reputation was already apparent.

Following the incident, she left acting and sought distance from public attention, and her agency terminated her contract.

According to reports, Kim has struggled to return to the industry since the incident. In 2024, she was seen filming a low-budget music project on a film set in Seoul's Jongno district. As the news went out, fans and industry professionals were excited to see her again, though it was clear that Kim's return was tentative, as she had largely retreated from public life.

Kim Was Planning a Major Comeback

Kim Sae Ron's tragic passing comes at a time when she seemed poised for a major comeback.

An acquaintance close to Kim told Korea JoongAng Daily that the actress had plans to return to acting, including adopting a new stage name—Kim Ah-im—and even preparing to open a café.

The source expressed disbelief at her death, saying, 'We never imagined it would happen. She said she'd make money acting again after making a comeback with the film Guitar Man. She was preparing to open a cafe while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry.'

Kim completed filming for Guitar Man in November 2024. The film tells the story of a guitarist who joins an underground band called Volcano. Currently, in post-production, the film was seen as the actress's opportunity to re-enter the spotlight after a prolonged absence.

In an interview with a Korean media publication on Monday, Guitar Man's director, Shin Jae Ho, paid tribute to the actress and only praised her. 'I first met Kim Sae-ron during the script reading for 'Guitar Man.' She was so bright and down-to-earth. After the reading, we went out for a meal together and had a great conversation,' he said.

Meanwhile, those close to her, including this acquaintance, never sensed any distress. The source revealed that Kim had been eager and optimistic about her future. 'I still can't believe it,' they said. There were no signs at all, and I told her to call me if things got tough.'

A Career That Could Have Been

Kim Sae Ron's passing at such a young age has left many reflecting on the promising career cut short.

Kim never hesitated to showcase her acting potential, from her early breakout roles in The Man from Nowhere (2010) to her recent appearance in Bloodhounds. Though the 2022 scandal marred her career, her determination to return suggested that she was ready to reclaim the success she once enjoyed.