A key concern for anyone considering a used electric car is battery longevity. Fortunately, the high number of long-distance electric vehicles on British roads suggests that battery life is more robust than some might expect—particularly in the case of Teslas.

Teslas are proving to be remarkably durable. A 2024 report revealed that over 309 Teslas have surpassed 200,000 miles, while more than 5,300 have exceeded 100,000 miles. Remarkably, one Model S has clocked nearly 700,000 miles—equivalent to circling the globe 28 times, according to LeaseLoco's October analysis of MOT data.

At the time of the DailyMail's report, eight Teslas with over 150,000 miles on the clock were listed for sale on Auto Trader, with prices ranging from £10,000 to £25,000. But would you be willing to invest in such a high-mileage vehicle?

That said, buying an older, high-mileage Tesla comes with a major financial advantage—drastically reduced running costs for as long as you own the car.

Just How Far Can A Tesla Go?

According to figures maintained by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), a particular Model S had reached a remarkable 697,744 miles at the time of its last MOT inspection. This is Money suggests this specific vehicle is probably a taxi or private hire car, perhaps used for airport transfers, which would account for its exceptionally high mileage.

This mileage is quite an achievement, especially considering that Tesla's Model S—their first EV aimed at the general public—only arrived in the UK ten years prior, in the summer of 2014. Moreover, it's not the only Tesla that has reached such a high mileage in the hundreds of thousands.

Model S: The Mileage Champion

According to the car leasing website's analysis, five Model S Teslas in the UK have surpassed the half-million-mile mark. DVSA records show the second highest mileage, a Model S, at 564,860 miles.

The newest Model S can travel up to 405 miles on a single charge (depending on the specific configuration), assuming the battery maintains its original capacity. Therefore, the owner of the 700,000-mile Tesla would have needed to charge the car at least 1,723 times.

However, the original Model S variants offered a range closer to 285 miles, resulting in a much higher charging frequency. It is also worth noting that the DVSA records do not indicate whether these high-mileage Teslas have received replacement batteries under warranty.

High mileage isn't exclusive to the Model S. Britain's roads also have 807 Model 3s and 491 Model Xs that have surpassed the 100,000-mile mark. Considering the rarity of Tesla Roadsters in Britain (less than 30 registered), it's incredible that six of them have already achieved over 100,000 miles, DVSA data suggests.

Unlock Savings With A High-Mileage Tesla

When Tesla first began selling cars in the UK in 2014, some customers were given extra incentives to sway them away from vehicles with internal combustion engines. The most tempting of these was the promise of free, unlimited Supercharging for the vehicle's entire lifespan.

This perk allowed customers to charge their Teslas for free at any of the company's Supercharger locations, eliminating any charging costs at Tesla charging points. Some early Tesla Model S cars included a valuable perk: free Supercharging that could be passed on to subsequent owners.

However, prospective buyers should carefully check the details of any free Supercharging offer. Over time, Tesla has introduced a range of similar promotions, some linked to particular models and others connected to its referral program, which enables customers to earn points that can be used for free charging.

Tesla Model X now available in the UK with unlimited free supercharging and premium connectivity.$TSLA pic.twitter.com/SsqXoevIfh — ᕮv ᑎ 𝕏 (@evxnews) February 14, 2025

Free Supercharging was available on all Model S versions (Tesla's initial mainstream offering in the UK) and some Model X vehicles. However, Tesla ceased offering transferable unlimited Supercharging in 2017 as its electric vehicles gained popularity and aimed to increase revenue.

Between 2018 and 2019, Model 3 Performance vehicles were sold with free unlimited Supercharging for the car's life. Still, this offer was limited to the original purchaser and was not transferable to subsequent owners.

SC01 Code: Your Key To Free Charging

Acquiring a high-mileage Tesla that comes with free and unlimited Supercharging could result in savings of hundreds of pounds every year. If you're considering a model built before April 2017, verify the option code to determine if the free Supercharging is transferable.

Got free unlimited for life with SC01 code ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/lNDE1NsCbO — JerryAscione (@JerryAscione) April 23, 2023

Look for option code 'SC01.' This indicates transferable free unlimited Supercharging, even through a private sale. The SC01 code will be a key selling point for Tesla owners, significantly increasing the car's desirability.

Sellers can provide evidence of the SC01 code by accessing their Tesla account's 'Specs and Warranty' details. However, contacting Tesla directly is the most reliable way to confirm.