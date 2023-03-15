Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has not brought the 'European' success the club has been eluded of.

PSG have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League following defeats in both their Round of 16 legs to Bayern Munich. Messi, who has won the competitions four times, is set to become a free agent for the second time in his career amid his links away from the Paris club.

The Argentine forward fulfilled his lifetime goal of lifting the FIFA World Cup in December. Into his second season at PSG, Messi's current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season and the 35-year-old forward may look to make a final move this summer. Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes Messi could decide to return to Camp Nou.

PSG are certainly interested in extending Messi's contract. While Barcelona have been linked with Messi's return in recent times, the forward's father Jorge, did note last month that he does not "think" that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will return to Barca because the "conditions are not there."

In a recent interview, Pique spoke about Messi's future, where he said "only he [Messi] knows his future," before adding the Argentine will decide "depending on his motivation" and "where he will be happiest."

Messi should stay in Europe, suggests Pique

Pique, who was Messi's teammate at Barcelona for over a decade, said he would not be surprised if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to stay put in Europe.

"Only he knows his future. I think that winning the World Cup was the dream he had on a personal level. It was the title he was missing to be considered the best ever. Now everyone is convinced of that. Now everything he decides is to look for where he can be happy. The most normal thing would be that he stays in Europe," Pique said in an interview, according to The Sport.

"If he is still motivated, it is normal that he will stay in Europe and Barça may enter in his plans. ... For the Cules, who know how much he has made us feel, it would be great for all the Cules if he came back, on a sentimental level," added Pique.

The upcoming few months are once again going to be crucial in Messi's career as he has a big decision to make, whether he wants to continue at PSG or return to Barcelona, or accept a new challenge from Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, which is also believed to be an option.

In the summer of 2021, Messi's final goodbye to his childhood club Barcelona was unsatisfying for the fans as a tearful Messi gave his farewell speech in front of a small bunch of players, club officials, and close family members in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also denied him a chance to bid goodbye to Barcelona's supporters.

'Messi's Barca return would be sentimental'

Messi, who made his senior debut with Barcelona during the 2004-05 season, ended his stint with the Catalan club with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 competitive matches.

The upcoming summer window would give Messi a second chance to end his career at Barcelona in the right way as he had always wanted.

"Barça could be there. For the fans, for him to return on a sentimental level would be amazing. But it's his decision. No matter how much people say, there are only his feelings, his motivation," said Pique.

In the 2022-23 season, Messi has netted 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 matches in all competitions for PSG. It includes 13 goals and 13 assists in 22 league games as PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 66 points, 10 points clear of second-placed Marseille.