Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly interested in joining Barcelona FC ahead of the 2023 summer window.

Firmino will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, the Anfield club confirmed earlier this month. The Brazilian striker, who'll join the next club as a free agent, has offered himself to Barcelona, according to a report in The Sport.

However, Barcelona are yet to make a decision about Firmino's transfer case, reported Catalan publication El Nacional.

The Catalan club would certainly take into consideration that they would be securing Firmino, whose current transfer market is around £25 million, for free and that would certainly be a great business as the club is already suffering from financial crisis.

Barcelona are looking for a substitute for their No. 9 Robert Lewandowski. Following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea last summer and Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid in January, Lewandowski is the sole option at head coach Xavi Hernandez's disposal for the No. 9 role. As a temporary solution, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres have been helping out Lewandowski in the No. 9 role, but the duo has not been able to do the job well.

It is understood that Firmino is a fan of Barcelona's style of play and believes that he would fit in Xavi's side quite easily.

Firmino began his Liverpool journey in 2015 when he arrived at Anfield from the German club 1899 Hoffenheim. Over the last eight years, he became one of the most influential players at the club, helping them win several trophies, and being most loved among the Reds fans.

Firmino wants a 'positive end' to his 'wonderful story' at Liverpool

However, with Liverpool bringing in the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, 31-year-old Firmino's game time has further taken a dip. In order to extend his career by a few more years, Firmino has decided to start a new chapter but would give his everything to help Liverpool finish the 2022-23 season on a high.

In the latest pre-match conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed what Firmino told him while informing his decision to leave. "He told me and then the only other thing he said is, 'Now I want to bring this wonderful story to a positive end.' So, that's it. He is completely here and completely committed, as everybody can imagine. And that's all we need to know," Klopp told reporters.

Roberto firmino one of our most underrated and under appreciated players we’ve ever had. We wouldn’t of been so successful without him. CLUB LEGEND. Thanks Bobby 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/zGwhrQYGmv — ryan Milner (@ryanmilner93) March 3, 2023

Fair to say, Firmino has begun to write a fairytale end to his Liverpool career as he was one of the scorers in the Reds' historic 7-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend.

Referring to the said game, Klopp added, "It's pretty special and I loved the reception he got when he came on against United."

Firmino started off the 2022-23 campaign well for Liverpool, scoring six goals in their first seven games in the Premier League, while he also provided three assists in the said time period. However, his positive start was struck by a calf injury that kept him out of action for at least 10 games. Ever since his comeback after the injury, Firmino is yet to start a league game for Liverpool as the Reds are trying to make their way to the top four.

Liverpool have suffered seven losses already in the league this season, but Klopp's side has begun to bounce back. They have clinched wins in four out of their last five Premier League outings.

The Reds are scheduled to take on Bournemouth in the league on Saturday. A victory against the Vitality Stadium would take Liverpool to fourth place, which would see the Reds in the top four for the first time this season.