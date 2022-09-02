Our childhood is about to be ruined as our beloved Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are set to make their gory and horrific debut on screen.

The childhood classic is being made into a horror film as the copyright for the famous character has lapsed. This essentially means that filmmakers are now free to use the works of author A.A. Milne however they like, but they cannot copy anything from Disney's cartoon version of Pooh.

Interestingly, Milne created the characters based on real life. Christopher Robin, Pooh's human friend, was named after the author's own son, and a number of the animals in the book were based on Christopher's stuffed toy collection.

The trailer for "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" has hit the screen and shows the characters looking very different.

The movie, which has been directed by Rhys Waterfield, shows a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the "Hundred Acre Wood." Robin had left the place years ago and has now come back to look for his friends, Pooh and Piglet, but he is in for a tragic surprise.

Pooh and Piglet are not the same cute and adorable creatures anymore. They are all grown up and have become resentful. They have become feral and are hungry for blood. The two pals go on a violent rampage of revenge after being "abandoned" by their friend Christopher Robin.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”looks like it might be the worst movie ever made. That said, I plan to preorder tickets and be there opening night. pic.twitter.com/SOo7MhXWbt — laney (@laneymakesstuff) August 31, 2022

"Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral," Waterfield told Variety Magazine. He has both written and co-produced the film.

"So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey," he added.

The film stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as the yellow bear in the red shirt and his sidekick, Piglet. While Christopher Robin is being played by Nikolai Leon. The movie was filmed in just ten days. The filming location was in England's Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for Winnie's home in A.A. Milne's iconic stories.