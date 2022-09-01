The upcoming slasher film "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" is a vision of horror that reimagines the eponymous character "Winnie the Pooh" and other characters from A.A. Milne's "Hundred Acre Wood."

The film stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as the yellow bear in the red shirt and his pig sidekick, Piglet. The two pals go on a violent rampage of revenge after being abandoned by Christopher Robin, played by Nikolai Leon, when he leaves for college.

A.A. Milne's original 1926 version of "Winnie the Pooh" entered the public domain in January of this year, giving filmmakers full access to re-create the storybook character in different scenarios and interpretations as they see fit to their vision.

This reimagining was possible as Disney no longer owns exclusive rights to the beloved children's book. However, original characters like Tigger are still owned by Disney.

Director Rhys Waterfield, who wrote and co-produced the film, says, "the characters are so vastly different from Disney, there is nothing which even slightly resembles their interpretation of it. No one will mistake the two. No mother will see the 'Blood and Honey' poster and think, 'That's perfect for little Jimmy to see.'"

Waterfield's inspiration for the film comes from wanting to try out something new.

He says, "We really try to come up with quirky, unique ideas—we hated doing the typical 'werewolf,' 'ghost,' 'zombie'—and came across this wonderful idea. The really fun thing with Pooh is we could create whatever lore and character quirks we wanted for it. Honey and bees feature quite a lot in the movie, for example."

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" was filmed in just ten days. The filming location was in England's Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for Winnie's home in A.A. Milne's iconic stories.

The horror picture "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" is produced by Jagged Edge Productions and distributed by ITN Studios. The movie is set to be released later this year.