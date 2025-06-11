Allie Quigley, widely recognised as one of the most accurate and consistent three-point shooters in WNBA history, has officially announced her retirement after 14 seasons in the league. Known for her textbook shooting form and calm under pressure, Quigley built a reputation as a reliable perimeter scorer and a cornerstone of the Chicago Sky's offence for over a decade.

Her decision brings to an end a remarkable professional journey that included multiple All-Star selections, four WNBA Three-Point Contest titles, and a championship win in 2021. Turning 39, Quigley is shifting her focus to a new chapter in life, one centred on raising her newborn daughter with wife and fellow WNBA player Courtney Vandersloot, and potentially guiding younger athletes through mentorship and coaching. Her retirement not only closes a significant era in women's basketball but also highlights the growing movement of players balancing elite careers with family life and long-term purpose beyond the court.

Why Allie Quigley's Shooting Record Will Stand the Test of Time

Quigley retires with 510 made three-pointers, placing her 20th on the WNBA's all-time list. She maintained a 39.4% accuracy from long range, well above the league average of 34%, making her one of the most efficient perimeter shooters in league history.

She also holds the record for most WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest victories, winning four times in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Quigley played 347 WNBA games, averaging 10.9 points per game. Her most significant years were spent with the Chicago Sky, where she helped secure their first-ever championship title in 2021.

From League Star to Full-Time Mum: Why She Stepped Away

On 10 June 2025, Quigley officially confirmed her retirement in a heartfelt letter published via The Players' Tribune. She shared that she and her wife, fellow WNBA star Courtney Vandersloot, had recently welcomed their daughter, Jana Christine, on 8 April 2025.

'In the end, it came down to what matters most', Quigley wrote. 'This next chapter is about being present as a parent and giving back to the game in new ways'.

She had already taken time away from playing during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. According to SB Nation, her decision mirrors a growing movement within women's sports, where athletes are increasingly supported in balancing professional success and personal commitments.

The Numbers Behind Quigley's Unmatched Career

Games played: 347

Average points per game: 10.9

Three-pointers made: 510

Three-point percentage: 39.4%

All-Star selections: 3

Three-Point Contest wins: 4

Championships: 1 (2021)

These statistics confirm Quigley's sustained excellence. Her 510 three-pointers alone place her in elite company, but her efficiency, nearly 4 in 10 attempts made, sets her apart from most shooters in WNBA history.

What Comes Next? Mentorship, Coaching and Family Life

While Quigley may no longer be suiting up for matches, she is expected to remain close to basketball. Many anticipate she'll move into coaching, mentorship, or youth development roles.

'Allie's work ethic and knowledge make her an ideal mentor for the next generation', said one WNBA coach, per SB Nation. 'She's not just a player, she's a leader'.

Her post-retirement direction suggests she will continue to shape the game for years to come.

Allie Quigley retires as one of the WNBA's most consistent scorers and a role model for future athletes. Her legacy blends technical skill with personal strength, showing that it's possible to succeed on your own terms, both on and off the court.