Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA has made history by matching tennis legend Serena Williams' record of three consecutive BET Sportswoman of the Year awards, underscoring her rapid rise as a dominant figure in women's sport.

The 2025 BET Awards, held on 9 June in Los Angeles, celebrated Reese's extraordinary achievements both on and off the basketball court. Her third straight win not only reflects her sporting excellence but also her growing cultural influence.

Breaking Records: Reese Joins Serena Williams in Elite Company

According to Yahoo Sports, Reese is now the second athlete to win the BET Sportswoman of the Year award three times consecutively, a record previously held solely by Serena Williams between 2014 and 2016.

Williams, a global icon, boasts a remarkable tally of 16 BET wins and 23 nominations, making her the most decorated athlete in the awards' history. Reese's accomplishment signals a generational shift and marks her as a new beacon of excellence.

Dominating the WNBA: Statistical Excellence

Angel Reese's 2025 WNBA season has been exceptional. She is currently averaging:

• 12.3 rebounds per game

• 9.1 points per game

• 1.6 steals per game

• A league-leading number of double-doubles, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 30 double-doubles in just 42 games

To put this in context, the league average for rebounds per player last season was just 6.4. Reese's dominance on the boards firmly establishes her as one of the most formidable rebounders in recent league history.

In addition, she was named Defensive Player of the Year in the 2025 Unrivaled 3×3 basketball league, underlining her versatility and elite defensive capabilities across multiple formats (Yahoo Sports).

Angel Reese joins Serena Williams as the only other athlete to win this award three times 👏 pic.twitter.com/KzF3lUCFeJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 10, 2025

Influence Beyond Basketball: Cultural and Financial Impact

The Times of India reports that the BET Awards have expanded their focus to include athletes' cultural significance. Reese's impact transcends sport through:

Her 4.9 million Instagram followers, making her the most followed WNBA player;

Equity ownership in DC Power FC, a USL Super League football club;

Founding the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which promotes girls' education, leadership, and financial literacy.

Stiff Competition: Why Reese Stood Out

Reese's competition for the 2025 Sportswoman of the Year award included some of the biggest names in women's sport, such as:

Simone Biles (gymnastics legend)

Tennis stars Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson

Fellow WNBA stars Juju Watkins and A'ja Wilson

Basketball coach Dawn Staley

Despite the formidable lineup, Reese's blend of elite athletic performance and influential off-court presence secured her the award.

'It's About the Next Girl Who Dreams Big'

In keeping up as a role model, Reese has often emphasised the importance of representation and empowerment. As she puts it:"For me, it's bigger than basketball. I want young girls to see themselves in me, to believe they can be bold, successful, and unapologetically themselves".

Her foundation offers mentoring programmes, scholarships, and financial education, focusing on empowering young women from underprivileged backgrounds.

This dedication to community and legacy mirrors Serena Williams' career, which has long been defined by advocacy and leadership.

What Reese's Award Means for Women's Sport

Reese's third consecutive BET Sportswoman of the Year award represents:

A clear generational handover from Serena Williams to a new era of women's sport;

Increased visibility and commercial value for female athletes;

The evolving role of athletes as cultural icons, investors, and agents of change.

Her success story exemplifies how contemporary sports stars combine competitive excellence with broader social influence.