The gaming world has been left in shock following the sudden death of veteran developer Vince Zampella, who was killed in a devastating car crash in Southern California at the age of 55.

Zampella, one of the most influential figures in modern video game history, died Sunday afternoon after the Ferrari he was driving crashed along Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that the single-car collision occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The acclaimed designer was best known as the head of Respawn Entertainment and the former CEO of Infinity Ward, the studio behind the massively successful Call of Duty franchise.

Horror Crash on Angeles Crest Highway

According to the California Highway Patrol, Zampella was driving southbound when his Ferrari veered off the road just after exiting a tunnel. The vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier and erupted into flames.

A passenger was ejected during the crash and later died at a hospital. Zampella was trapped inside the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said details about the passenger's identity were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said a witness provided video footage showing the red Ferrari striking the barrier moments after leaving the tunnel on the winding forest road overlooking Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

The car involved was identified as a 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS, a six-figure mid-engine sports car powered by a hybrid twin-turbo V-6 capable of producing more than 819 horsepower.

Vince Zampella is an absolute legend, greatest FPS dev ever.



• Co-founded Infinity Ward and created the first ever Call of Duty

• Led the golden age of COD until MW2

• Helped create Titanfall, Apex, and Jedi Survivor at Respawn

• Turned Battlefield around from 2042 to BF6 pic.twitter.com/cwx8eF5mF8 — KAMI (@Okami13_) October 14, 2025

A Career That Shaped Modern Gaming

Zampella co-founded Chatsworth-based Respawn Entertainment in 2010 and quickly established the studio as a creative powerhouse. In 2017, Respawn was acquired by video game giant Electronic Arts (EA).

Under Zampella's leadership, Respawn released some of the most celebrated titles of the past decade, including Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The games were praised for their innovative mechanics, cinematic storytelling and emotional depth.

Before Respawn, Zampella led Infinity Ward, where he played a central role in building Call of Duty into one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. His work helped define the modern first-person shooter genre and reshape online multiplayer gaming.

He also oversaw an EA studio team based in Playa Vista that worked on the Battlefield franchise, extending his influence across multiple blockbuster series.

We are heartbroken by the loss of Vince Zampella, a creative leader whose work shaped generations of players and helped define what modern shooters and action games could be.



Across a remarkable career, Vince played a foundational role in franchises including Call of Duty,… pic.twitter.com/M2NgyJRWu2 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) December 22, 2025

Tributes Highlight Zampella's Humility and Vision

Tributes poured in across the industry as news of Zampella's death spread. In a statement, EA described his influence as 'profound and far-reaching.'

'This is an unimaginable loss,' the company said. 'Vince's influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world.'

Washington Post video game critic Gene Park remembered Zampella as both a visionary creator and a deeply humble person.

'He really knew how to create stories and experiences that hit at the heart of the human experience,' Park said. 'Whether it was terror, dread, or heroism, he captured it through his designs. He was very well aware of the impact he made, and he never took it for granted.'