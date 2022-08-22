August 22 is the day to celebrate World Plant Milk Day as one of the best alternatives to dairy milk. Rejecting animal cruelty and reducing global warming doesn't have to be a big life change, it can start by just switching to a different brand of milk that you drink every morning.

Plant-based milk is lactose-free and can enable lactose-intolerant people to partake in their favourite treats such as yoghurt and ice cream without having diarrhoea after.

The celebration of World Plant Milk Day was started by the co-founder of Plant Based News, Robbie Lockie in 2017. With the collaborative efforts of PBN and ProVeg in 2018, the campaign to encourage millions of people around the world to make the switch from dairy milk to plant-based alternatives is now live and commemorated annually.

Here are 3 reasons why you should make the switch from dairy to plant milk:

It's healthier!

Milk derived from plants may not taste like the animal milk you're accustomed to but it is low-fat, rich in nutrients and contains the daily requirement of essential vitamins and minerals. Plant milk is safe for vegans to drink and decreases your risk for cholesterol.

When choosing store-bought plant milk, it is best to select unsweetened plant-based milk that has a short ingredient list and short shelf life. Preservatives and additives like excess sugar can vastly affect their nutritional value.

It's readily available!

Nearly 3 billion Euros worth of non-dairy alternatives were sold in 2020. Soy milk, cashew milk, almond milk, and rice milk are some of the popular plant-based milk most supermarkets keep in stock these days.

More and more restaurants and cafes are also offering lactose-free alternatives on their menu. Plant milk is also light on the digestive system, perfect for date nights.

It's cruelty-free!

Cow milk may be ever-present and the one you're most familiar with but animal agriculture also leads to extensive pollution. Factory farms that house herds of cows for mass milking increase the emissions of greenhouse gases and drive up climate change.

Making the switch may seem like a minor choice but in the long run, you're reducing your carbon footprint and encouraging others- like friends and family, to switch to plant milk and help the planet every once in a while too.