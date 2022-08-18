One lucky lottery player has won the outstanding £2,000,000 jackpot prize from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, August 10. At present, the winner's whereabouts are still unknown as the winning lottery ticket was bought online.

All players who bought Lotto tickets in the past few days are now being urged to check their National Lottery account, either via the National Lottery app or on the website. To claim their winnings, they need only to call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 50 50.

Once a ticket-holder's claim has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder can choose to go public with their winnings or be listed as an anonymous winner.

The National Lottery's Senior Winners' Advisor, Andy Carter, said, "This ticket-holder follows hot on the heels of the one lucky winner who scooped the entire £20m special 'Must Be Won' jackpot in the draw on 6 August and has since claimed their prize.

It's only just under a week since the draw, but we're urging all online Lotto players to log into their National Lottery account - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - to see if they are the missing Lotto multi-millionaire we're looking for."

With around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

Camelot representative Carter further adds, " It could be a sensational lead-up to the August Bank Holiday for the lucky ticket-holder who has maybe yet to realise it. Imagine what you could do with £2,000,000 - a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a dream pad and treating your nearest and dearest."

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.