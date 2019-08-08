After an upgrade from the 205 Live roster to the SmackDown Live roster during the Superstar Shakeup, Buddy Murphy barely saw any time in the ring. Now, the writing team seems to have granted Murphy a chance to wrestle at the next SummerSlam pay-per-view.

For the past couple of weeks, Roman Reigns had been attacked by an unknown assailant. On this week's SmackDown Live it was brought to Reigns' attention that Murphy was present at last week's attack. Reigns proceeded to beat out the name of the assailant from Murphy. The big reveal was that Murphy had witnessed Erick Rowan orchestrating the attacks.

WWE writers had thought of multiple angles for the Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan angle. Some of the writers have spoken of the storylines they had thought about. One of the storylines would have revealed Bryan as the assailant, leading to a Reigns vs. Bryan SummerSlam match. Samoa Joe being accused of the attacks and then revealed to be innocent was another storyline that writers wanted to be an option. A Joe and Reigns vs. Bryan and Rowan match might be on the card for the next pay-per-view.

If rumours and tweets are to be believed, the Reigns-Bryan angle is on hold for SummerSlam.

Murphy fired shots on his Twitter and Reigns seems to have responded back.

I came to #SDLive from #205Live because I know I belonged...in a ring. I donâ€™t care about who attacked @WWERomanReigns but if he wants to put his hands on me again, I have no problem stepping in the ring with him. Anywhere. And smile right in his face... AGAIN! #BestKeptSecret — Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) August 7, 2019

Man no doubt @WWE_Murphy is a stud! Great in the ring and I canâ€™t wait to introduce him to the Big Fight. But no matter how big a mans arms are ðŸ˜‚. If I hit u first, youâ€™re guna take a seat. Big Arms Buddy was no exception. Ah YessirâœŒðŸ½ https://t.co/mMqnB9y1Se — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 7, 2019

The whole Twitter battle could be a part of WWE writing ploy leading to a SummerSlam showdown between Murphy and Reigns. While WWE is yet to confirm the news and fans need to wait for the outcome, the pay-per-view appearance could ensure Murphy's regular appearance on the SmackDown Live in the weeks to come.