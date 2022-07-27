FC Barcelona's new striker, Robert Lewandowski, was Europe's top scorer last season. Not only that, he has been a consistent goalscorer throughout his career, especially over his eight-year spell with Bayern Munich. Because of this, expectations are through the roof. He still hasn't found the back of the net since making his debut for Barcelona, causing some questions to be asked.

Some fans are starting to wonder if Xavi's marquee signing will be able to bring the same level of football after joining the Catalan giants. There is absolutely no doubt that Lewandowski is a proven hitman, but if he fails at the Camp Nou, he won't be the first superstar to suddenly see a drop in form after switching to a different club.

Now, all of these speculations are premature, especially since the 2022/23 season has not even started yet. However, football pundits are expected to have a field day scrutinising his every move after he forced his exit from the Bundesliga champions.

Lewandowski has so far only made two pre-season appearances in a Barcelona shirt. He made his debut during El Clasico against Real Madrid over the weekend, but he was overshadowed by fellow new arrival Raphinha. The Brazilian scored the lone goal of the match, after also finding the back of the net in Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Inter Miami last week.

Read more El Clasico: Lewandowski forced to wait longer for Benzema battle

Not only did Lewandowski fail to score, he was also mostly underwhelming in the match against Real Madrid. Then, it was Ousmane Dembele who stole the show against Juventus on Tuesday. The Frenchman, who just re-signed for the club, scored a brace to help the club come off with a 2-2 draw against the Serie A giants.

Again, there is nothing to really worry about yet, as we are only in the pre-season. The Polish star will get another chance to open his account when Barcelona face the New York Red Bulls this coming Saturday. After that, Barcelona return to Spain for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

That will be an interesting match, with the Blaugrana facing Liga MX's Pumas, who have just signed Dani Alves.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Lewandowski to get his Barcelona career off the ground before they face Rayo Vallecano for their La Liga opener. The striker himself is still confident about his decision to go to the Camp Nou. "I always try to give my best and score the most amount of goals possible. The most important thing is the team, the team is first and scoring goals comes second to that. We're gonna work front the start, the most important thing is earning points and winning games," he said, as quoted by Marca.

He confirmed that scoring is naturally always in his mind, and that he is determined to help the club. However, he is not obsessed with what his final tally would be at the end of each campaign.

"The team is the most important thing, we'll see how many I have at the end of the season," he added.