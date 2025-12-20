Yolina Lindquist of the USA has been crowned Miss Cosmo 2025, while the Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez was proclaimed First Runner-up.

The eyes of the world have turned to the vibrant skyline of Ho Chi Minh City as the second edition of the Miss Cosmo pageant reached its glittering conclusion. Tonight, at the state-of-the-art Creative Park, the air was thick with anticipation as 71 of the world's most impactful women gathered for a night that redefined modern pageantry.

This wasn't just a contest of aesthetics; it was a showcase of leadership, advocacy, and cultural bridge-building.

A Jury Of Icons Sets The Standard For Miss Cosmo 2025

The Miss Cosmo Organization pulled out all the stops for its sophomore year, assembling a selection committee that reads like a 'who's who' of the pageant world. Leading the panel were industry titans such as Paula Shugart, the former President of the Miss Universe Organization, and the beloved Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu.

Their presence, alongside international figures like George Chien and Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yacé, ensured that the path to the crown was paved with rigorous standards and professional integrity.

The broadcast, aired globally via AXN, was an audio-visual masterclass. South African television royalty Bonang Matheba teamed up with Vietnam's own Bùi Đức Bảo to host the proceedings, keeping the energy electric as the field was narrowed down.

The night was punctuated by high-octane performances from American rapper Jessi and the K-pop sensation Tempest, blending the glamour of a coronation with the pulse of a global music festival.

Breaking Down The High-Stakes Miss Cosmo 2025 Results

As the competition progressed, several 'war horses' emerged from the pack. The Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez made an early mark by clinching the 'Parade Of Beauty's Award', while Brazil's Gabriela Borges established herself as the one to beat after taking home the 'Eventista's Iconic Swimsuit Award.'

The local crowd had much to cheer for as Vietnam's Hoàng Phương Linh Nguyễn secured a spot in the Top 10, underscoring the formidable talent coming out of Southeast Asia this year.

However, the true heart of the pageant remained the 'Cosmo Impactful Beauty Award'. This challenge focused on the human consequence of the crown, highlighting women like Namibia's Cassia Sharpley and South Africa's Pale Legoabe, who have dedicated their lives to community transformation.

As Ketut Permata Juliastrid of Indonesia prepared to take her final walk, she reminded the audience that a Miss Cosmo winner is a woman who 'shoots for the moon.' Whether it was Cuba's Amys Nápoles Ochoa dominating the catwalk or Peru's Kelín Rivera stunning in the traditional Ao Dai, the 2025 edition proved that impact is the new beauty.

The final results, a culmination of weeks of travel across Vietnam from 28 November to 20 December, have set a new benchmark for what a global ambassador can achieve.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES.