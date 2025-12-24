Do not get too comfortable if you are saving a show to watch later, especially on Netflix, as 2025 will see a massive cut of TV shows and movies on the global streaming service. Netflix has changed the way we watch television and films over the past 10 years by producing a huge catalogue of original content.

This goes from gripping historical dramas to animated hits and beloved comedies, so much so that many series and movies have become cultural staples for audiences around the world. But just as fast as these programmes arrive, many could soon be gone. In 2026, Netflix is planning to remove more than 100 of its so called original movies and TV shows from the platform. This shocking mass deletion has left subscribers baffled, angry, and even confused, asking questions about what it means for the future of streaming and shows on Netflix.

So, Netflix's decision to delist over 100 originals throughout next year is one of the largest ways of content removal in its history. The titles are scheduled to be removed on various dates from 1 January through to 31 December 2026, affecting series and films spanning many genres, formats and audiences, even internationally. Many of these have been in a way believed to be Netflix Originals, which meant that they are exclusive and permanent content on the platform. But according to reports, a huge number of these shows and movies are leaving because of expiring licensing arrangements rather than Netflix simply choosing to discard them.

Which Shows and Movies are Leaving Netflix in 2026?

Some of the most popular departures include The Last Kingdom, the historical drama that built a giant fanbase with its depiction of early medieval conflict. Next, Arrested Development, the evergreen comedy series that actually got a revival under the Netflix banner, and there is also She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the animated favourite that has been very popular among younger viewers. These titles are not being removed in a single blow but instead throughout the year on set dates that Netflix has shared in a comprehensive list.

Moreover, fans of animated content and family programming will also be affected, it seems. A bunch of DreamWorks Animation Television series, such as some Captain Underpants spin-offs, are scheduled to leave early in the year. Additionally, internationally produced shows and films from countries including France, Italy, Spain and China are on the removal list. Even stand up specials, documentaries and cooking programmes are all caught up in this massive sweep.

Why Are Originals Leaving Netflix?

That is the most obvious question because it seems puzzling that Netflix would remove its own original content. Many users assume that a Netflix Original means that the streamer fully owns the rights and will make the show available indefinitely. However, the situation is not that simple. In reality, not all content branded as a Netflix Original is owned outright by Netflix, as per reports.

Some are co productions or acquired under time limited deals that allow Netflix to stream the content as an exclusive for a defined period. Once those arrangements expire, the rights revert to the original rights holders unless new deals are struck.

Furthermore, this distinction explains why some titles, even those closely branded with Netflix's identity, can be removed. DreamWorks Animation Television shows, for example, here, were not wholly owned by Netflix in many cases and were made available through licensing agreements.

Consequently, as those licences come to an end, Netflix cannot necessarily renew them on favourable terms, or at all, leading to removals from the platform. Here are some viral reactions by subscribers to this.

Looking ahead, the implication for subscribers is clear. Viewers who want to watch or revisit their favourite Netflix Originals should pay attention to the schedule of removals and make plans accordingly.

Also, for some shows, the departure from Netflix might not mean permanent disappearance, rights could be sold to other platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Disney or redistributed in different territories. However, for many titles, 2026 will bring permanent change to Netflix's content library.